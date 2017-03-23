Executive Appointments at American Airlines

|
American Airlines has confirmed that two
officers have shared their plans to retire later this year:
Loral Blinde, Vice President – People & Team
Member Services, will retire from American this summer after
completing numerous integration projects; and
Brian McMenamy, Vice President – Finance, will
retire at the end of the year following a 33-year career at
American.
To fill the vacant positions, American Airlines
has made the following appointments:
- Brandon Kahle has been promoted to Vice
President – Division Finance, succeeding McMenamy;
- Jim Fox has been promoted to Vice President –
Pricing & Yield Management, a position that is currently open; and
- Chris DeGroot has been promoted to Vice
President – International Sales.
People & Team Member Services
Loral Blinde, Vice President – People & Team
Member Services, will leave American this summer after
successfully integrating many of the company’s team member
policies, processes and systems.
“Loral is a tremendously talented executive and
we are grateful to him for agreeing to join American during our
quest to integrate our two airlines after the merger,” said
Danielle Kirgan, American’s Senior Vice President – People. “He
played a critical role in our successful integration and set
American on the right path as we improve the quality and delivery
of our team member services. Our policy and system integration
work, while ongoing, has progressed greatly under Loral’s
leadership, and we appreciate all he has contributed to make life
better for our more than 100,000 team members.”
Blinde began serving American in 2014 as a
consultant and later joined as Vice President to lead the People
team during the heaviest phase of integration. He has overseen the
launch of American’s Team Member Service Center; a new learning
management system; the harmonization of compensation, benefit and
401(k) plans; and led the new HRIS implementation among many other
projects. Prior to American, Blinde’s experience included time as
Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Administration for
AirTran Airways, as well as work with Air Canada, Southwest
Airlines and Northwest Airlines.
Finance
Brian McMenamy, Vice President – Finance, will
retire at the end of the year after 33 years with the company.
“Brian’s career at American has spanned nearly
every function in the Finance organization,” said Derek Kerr,
American’s Chief Financial Officer. “No matter the job, he has
consistently left a positive, lasting impression. He has been a
stabilizing force in the Finance group, providing thoughtful
guidance and perspective as we merged the organization, and
supported the company’s divisions. We appreciate all he has done
for American, and all he will continue to do over the next several
months to help leave our organization in even better shape.”
McMenamy joined American as an analyst in the
Finance group in 1984 and later worked in Corporate Development,
Cargo Finance and Canadian Accounting Services. He was also
Managing Director of e-Ventures and later, Financial Planning. In
addition, he served in officer roles as Vice President – Financial
Planning and Analysis of Canadian Airlines International; Senior
Vice President – Finance at TWA Airlines LLC; and Vice President
and Controller at American Airlines.
Brandon Kahle will succeed McMenamy and serve as
American’s Vice President – Division Finance. The Division Finance
group partners with departmental leaders throughout the company to
ensure American’s team members have the resources to execute on
corporate and divisional strategies, and that the airline is
making sound investments to better serve its teams and customers.
Kahle will report to Devon May, American’s Senior Vice President –
Finance.
“Brandon is an incredibly driven leader with
great depth and breadth of experience in the Finance
organization,” said May. “His understanding of the business,
passion and proactive approach will make him a great partner to
the division heads across American.”
Kahle joined US Airways in 2005 as part of the
Financial Planning team. Most recently he has served as Managing
Director & Controller supporting the Commercial, People and
Administrative organizations. He is a graduate of Arizona State
University where he completed both his undergraduate studies and
received his MBA.
Revenue Management
Jim Fox has been promoted to Vice President –
Pricing & Yield Management, a position vacated by Vasu Raja last
year when he was appointed as Vice President – Network and
Schedule Planning. Fox will oversee the day-to-day pricing and
revenue management activities for American’s 2.1 million annual
flights. He will report to Don Casey, American’s Senior Vice
President – Revenue Management.
“Jim’s background and familiarity with our
systems and processes make him well-suited to take on this
increased level of responsibility,” said Casey. “Coupled with a
strong commitment to leadership development and a drive for
results, he is a great fit to continue our momentum.”
Fox began his career in aviation as an officer
and pilot with the United States Air Force where he held multiple
leadership roles. In 2007, he joined US Airways in Revenue
Management and quickly assumed leadership positions in Operations
Research. Most recently, he served as American’s Managing Director
– Revenue Management responsible for passenger revenue generation
for the Miami hub and Mexico, Caribbean and Latin America regions.
Fox is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy.
Global Sales
Chris DeGroot (pictured) has been promoted to Vice
President – International Sales to oversee American’s sales
strategy and commercial initiatives to drive performance of
international flights. He will report to Alison Taylor, American’s
Senior Vice President – Global Sales.
“The appointment of Chris into this leadership
role coincides with our decision to grow the Global Sales
Organization by approximately 130 positions,” said Taylor. “We are
designing a team that will be easier for customers to do business
with, and Chris’ thoughtful, intelligent and objective approach
combined with his multi-functional experience provides an
excellent platform for success. He will undoubtedly help us with
the vision and dedication needed to accomplish our customer focus
and international business goals.”
DeGroot joined American Airlines in 2001. He has
since led teams in Distribution Strategy, Finance and Sales
Strategy, and has held internationally based roles for American in
London and Moscow. He is a graduate of the University of Texas
with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and also holds an MBA from the
McCombs School of Business at Texas.
