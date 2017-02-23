IATA Welcomes Entry into Force of WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement

|
IATA has welcomed the entry into force of the
Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA).
The treaty was ratified by two-thirds of the
members of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
"The Trade Facilitation Agreement will cut red
tape at the border for faster, cheaper and easier trade," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and
CEO. "That’s great news for airlines, which deliver about a third
of the goods traded across borders by value. And it’s a
particularly timely reminder of the dangers of the current
protectionist rhetoric that we are seeing in various parts of the
world. Trade leads to growth; and growth results in prosperity.
With the treaty now in force, we urge governments to move forward
with early implementation so that the TFA’s substantial benefits
can be realized."
The TFA was concluded at the Bali Ministerial
Conference in December 2013. The agreement promotes trade by
establishing harmonized rules for further expediting the movement,
release and clearance of goods crossing borders, including goods
in transit.
Particularly important for the air transport industry
is the commitment to accepting e-payments and electronic
documentation. This aligns with the industry’s goal to modernize
air cargo with its e-freight program.
"Aviation is the business of freedom. Air cargo
is a vital link in the manufacturing supply chain and between
producers and consumers. We look forward to working with
governments and airlines to maximize the benefits of the TFA and
make air cargo an even more potent catalyst for jobs, growth, and
prosperity," said de Juniac.
See other recent
news regarding:
IATA,
Cargo,
Freight.