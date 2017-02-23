Thai Lion Air Signs Content Agreement with Amadeus

|
Thai Lion Air has signed a content agreement
with Amadeus.
Thanks to the deal, seats on the LCC’s 17 routes
covering an array of destinations from Phuket to Ubon Ratchathani
will now be available through Amadeus’ global network of travel
agents.
Operating from Bangkok’s Don Mueang
International Airport, Thai Lion Air has been pursuing
international expansion ambitiously, and in 2016 alone added
Yangon, Ho Chi Minh and Guangzhou to its route map.
“There’s a growing demand for more affordable
ways to fly to and within Thailand and Thai Lion Air is answering
the call,” said Captain Darsito Hendroseputro, Managing Director,
Thai Lion Air. “We take a lot of pride in offering quality
services at low fares to travellers looking to fly into Bangkok
and from Bangkok to various destinations around Thailand. The
domestic market is well aware of these options but the
international market less so, and this is why our agreement with
Amadeus is significant. Their ability to connect us with an
unrivalled network of travel agents will put us in a strong
position to effectively target the international market.”
Thai Lion Air is the second carrier under
Indonesia’s Lion Air Group to distribute its content through
Amadeus. Its sister airline, Malindo Air, has a long standing partnership with
Amadeus in the distribution space.
Hazem Hussein,
Executive Vice President, Airline Group, Amadeus Asia Pacific,
Turkey & Eastern Europe, added, “We are very pleased to add
another airline from the Lion Air Group to our distribution
family. Thai Lion Air joins more than 480 airlines that sell their
content through our travel agency network. We are proud that they
have chosen to partner with us and we look forward to supporting
their growth and expansion.”
