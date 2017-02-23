Randy Smith Receives HSMAI’s 2016 Albert E. Koehl Award

|
The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association
(HSMAI) has honored Mr. Randy Smith, chairman and co-founder of STR, as the 2016 Albert E. Koehl
Award winner.
Smith, and his late wife Carolyn, founded STR in
1985 as a two-person, U.S. hotel census and data benchmarking
company. Today, STR employs more than 300 people in 16 countries,
providing data and analytics services to the global hotel industry
as well as additional sectors like self storage and health clubs.
“I’ve said many times that the reach and
contributions of our company have far exceeded our expectations
from three decades ago,” Smith said. “I am incredibly honored to
see our company recognized with such a prestigious award, and we
are fortunate to be able to share this accomplishment with so many
special employees, partners and clients. Many HSMAI members are
active partners of STR, so to receive an award from this group of
peers is especially rewarding.”
STR’s more than 32 years of service to the hotel
industry have produced a number of vital benchmarking performance
solutions, establishing market trend transparency and attracting
investment capital to the sector.
STR’s data sample in the hotel
industry comprises more than 55,000 hotels, nearly 7.5 million
rooms and roughly 180 countries.
The HSMAI award is another in the long line of
personal accolades that Smith has earned for his contributions to
the hotel industry. His previously earned awards include being
named to the Hilton Hospitality Hall of Honor and the 25 Most
Influential Executives of the Business Travel Industry of 2011;
Stephen W. Brener Silver Plate Award; ALIS Lifetime Achievement
Award; IREFAC C. Everett Johnson Award; and 1996 Industry Pioneer
Award of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants
(ISHC).
