Peach Aviation Implements AsiaPay's ePayment Solution

Peach Aviation, a Japanese low cost airline, has partnered AsiaPay so that it can accept UnionPay and AliPay Online Payments.

AsiaPay provides one-stop multi-payment options so that passengers can book air tickets online in a speedy and convenient way.

Mr. Shigeo Omura, Commercial System representative of Peach Aviation, said, "We have been looking for a payment service partner who has the extensive experiences and expert knowledge of multiple currency online payment. AsiaPay is exactly a company fit to the conditions and also a reliable partner for us. With AsiaPay's services, our passengers could buy our tickets with Union Pay and AliPay with confidence. Our goal is to promote the freedom to travel. We strongly believe collaboration with AsiaPay will help us to achieve our goal and meet the coming market needs."

Mr. Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay, said, "It is a great honor to implement our ePayment service with Peach Aviation together. Being a leading e-Payment service player in Asia, we always understand and strive to address the ever-changing consumer needs with advanced, secure and convenient online payment solutions especially for airline and travel industry."

