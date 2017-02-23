Peach Aviation Implements AsiaPay's ePayment Solution

|
Peach Aviation, a Japanese low cost airline, has
partnered AsiaPay so that it can accept UnionPay and AliPay
Online Payments.
AsiaPay provides one-stop multi-payment options
so that passengers can book air tickets online in a speedy and
convenient way.
Mr. Shigeo Omura, Commercial System
representative of Peach Aviation, said, "We have been looking for
a payment service partner who has the extensive experiences and
expert knowledge of multiple currency online payment. AsiaPay is
exactly a company fit to the conditions and also a reliable
partner for us. With AsiaPay's services, our passengers could buy
our tickets with Union Pay and AliPay with confidence. Our goal is
to promote the freedom to travel. We strongly believe
collaboration with AsiaPay will help us to achieve our goal and
meet the coming market needs."
Mr. Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay, said, "It is a great honor to implement our ePayment
service with Peach Aviation together. Being a leading e-Payment
service player in Asia, we always understand and strive to address
the ever-changing consumer needs with advanced, secure and
convenient online payment solutions especially for airline and
travel industry."
