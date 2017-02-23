Korean Air Takes Delivery of First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

|
Korean Air has taken delivery of its first
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The airline is scheduled to launch domestic
flights to Jeju from Seoul (Gimpo) for a month as part of the
required certification period, before launching long-haul
international routes to Toronto, Madrid, and Zurich later this
year.
"The 787 Dreamliner will be a key member of
Korean Air's fleet as we continue to introduce next-generation
airplanes to our customers," said Walter Cho, president of Korean
Air. "The aircraft is fuel efficient, quiet, has lower operating
costs and is spacious and very elegant. The cabin features are
impressive and will ensure maximum comfort for Korean Air's
passengers."
Korean Air is scheduled to introduce five
787-9 Dreamliners to its fleet this year with another five joining
the fleet by 2019.
"This milestone delivery adds yet
another chapter in our long and successful relationship with
Korean Air," said Rick Anderson, vice president of Northeast Asia
Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Korean Air continues to
demonstrate its leadership in the global commercial airline
industry and we are confident that the market-leading efficiency
and comfort of the 787-9 Dreamliner will build onto their
long-term success for many years to come."
The Boeing
787-9 Dreamliner is the second member of the 787 family. At 20 feet (6 meters) longer than the
787-8, the 787-9 extends the family in capacity and range, flying more passengers and more cargo farther.
Korean Air currently operates more than 460
flights per day to 132 cities in 46 countries.
