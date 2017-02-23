RBH Takes Over Management of Imperial Hotel in Blackpool, England

|
Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH) has taken over the
management of The Imperial
Hotel Blackpool to its portfolio.
The addition of the 4-star
property, which boasts a seafront location on the North Promenade,
brings the number of hotels in RBH’s portfolio to 56.
Now owned by The Fragrance Group, the property
was formerly part of The Hotel Collection and features 180
guestrooms and 14 meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 600
delegates.
Facilities
include a health club, swimming pool, children’s playroom and
the popular Palm Court restaurant.
John Stuart, RBH’s Chief Operating Officer,
said, “The Imperial Hotel Blackpool is an exciting addition to our
growing portfolio and marks our first venture into the Blackpool
market. Blackpool is one of the nation’s most beloved tourist
destinations, and we’re very much looking forward to getting down
to business in the resort, working alongside the property’s
owners.”
Within a short drive of the famous Pleasure
Beach and Blackpool Tower, The Imperial Hotel Blackpool is
an ideal base from which to explore the highlights of Blackpool
including the Sea Life Centre, Madame Tussauds and Ripley’s
Believe It or Not Museum.
