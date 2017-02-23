RBH Takes Over Management of Imperial Hotel in Blackpool, England

Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH) has taken over the management of The Imperial Hotel Blackpool to its portfolio.

The addition of the 4-star property, which boasts a seafront location on the North Promenade, brings the number of hotels in RBH’s portfolio to 56.

Now owned by The Fragrance Group, the property was formerly part of The Hotel Collection and features 180 guestrooms and 14 meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 600 delegates.

Facilities include a health club, swimming pool, children’s playroom and the popular Palm Court restaurant.

John Stuart, RBH’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “The Imperial Hotel Blackpool is an exciting addition to our growing portfolio and marks our first venture into the Blackpool market. Blackpool is one of the nation’s most beloved tourist destinations, and we’re very much looking forward to getting down to business in the resort, working alongside the property’s owners.”

Within a short drive of the famous Pleasure Beach and Blackpool Tower, The Imperial Hotel Blackpool is an ideal base from which to explore the highlights of Blackpool including the Sea Life Centre, Madame Tussauds and Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum.

