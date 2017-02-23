Hotels in Asia Pacific Report January 2017 Increase in ADR and RevPAR

|
According to data from STR, hotels in the Asia
Pacific region reported a moderate occupancy decline but strong
rate growth in January 2017.
In U.S. dollar constant currency, year-on-year
comparisons, the Asia Pacific region reported a decline of 0.8% to
64.8% in occupancy, an increase of 4.6% to US$108.10 in ADR while
RevPAR grew 3.7% to US$70.07.
New Zealand
In local currency, year-on-year comparisons,
hotels in New Zealand experienced an overall decline in occupancy
of 3.0% to 79.8%, ADR and RevPAR however increased 16.3% to NZD190.45
and 12.8% to NZD151.93 respectively.
Key markets like Queenstown (+19.2%), Roturua
(+14.8%) and Auckland (+13.5%) each recorded double-digit RevPAR
increases for January, while Wellington (-0.7%) was the only major
market to report a decline in the metric, albeit marginal.
Vietnam
Occupancy in Vietnam was up 1.3% to 68.4%
in January 2017 while ADR increased 4.2% to
VND2,882,582.04 and RevPAR was up 5.5% to VND1,971,396.72.
Hotel
performance was lifted by a calendar shift with the Tet holiday,
or Vietnamese New Year (28 January), which occurred in February
last year. Despite performance declines seen the week before the
holiday this year, Vietnam’s hotel market recorded strong
performance during the first half of the month, resulting in the
overall positive performance for January.
The month marked Vietnam’s highest ADR for any January on record. RevPAR growth was
driven primarily by regional markets as opposed to major markets
like Hanoi (-2.9%) and Ho Chi Minh (-4.6%), which both
recorded a decline in the metric.
