Hotels in Asia Pacific Report January 2017 Increase in ADR and RevPAR

According to data from STR, hotels in the Asia Pacific region reported a moderate occupancy decline but strong rate growth in January 2017.

In U.S. dollar constant currency, year-on-year comparisons, the Asia Pacific region reported a decline of 0.8% to 64.8% in occupancy, an increase of 4.6% to US$108.10 in ADR while RevPAR grew 3.7% to US$70.07.

New Zealand

In local currency, year-on-year comparisons, hotels in New Zealand experienced an overall decline in occupancy of 3.0% to 79.8%, ADR and RevPAR however increased 16.3% to NZD190.45 and 12.8% to NZD151.93 respectively.

Key markets like Queenstown (+19.2%), Roturua (+14.8%) and Auckland (+13.5%) each recorded double-digit RevPAR increases for January, while Wellington (-0.7%) was the only major market to report a decline in the metric, albeit marginal.

Vietnam

Occupancy in Vietnam was up 1.3% to 68.4% in January 2017 while ADR increased 4.2% to VND2,882,582.04 and RevPAR was up 5.5% to VND1,971,396.72.

Hotel performance was lifted by a calendar shift with the Tet holiday, or Vietnamese New Year (28 January), which occurred in February last year. Despite performance declines seen the week before the holiday this year, Vietnam’s hotel market recorded strong performance during the first half of the month, resulting in the overall positive performance for January.

The month marked Vietnam’s highest ADR for any January on record. RevPAR growth was driven primarily by regional markets as opposed to major markets like Hanoi (-2.9%) and Ho Chi Minh (-4.6%), which both recorded a decline in the metric.



