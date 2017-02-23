Tancredo Neves International Airport Implements Rockwell Collins’ Arinc Airport Solutions

BH Airport, the company that manages Tancredo Neves International Airport (CNF) in Brazil, is implementing Rockwell Collins’ Arinc vMUSE common use passenger processing solution (CUPPS) to improve airport processes and optimize costs while expediting the check-in process for passengers.

BH Airport is also implementing the company’s Arinc SelfServ common use self-service kiosks to enhance passenger flow and Arinc AviNet network and message solution to provide a secure, fast and efficient way to communicate flight operation, aircraft maintenance and other critical messages that have a direct impact on Airport operational efficiency.

“CNF, one of the main hubs in Brazil, is experiencing rapid passenger growth,” said Adriano Pinho, infrastructure director at BH Airport. “We want to be a new gateway to enter Brazil and Rockwell Collins’ Arinc Airport solutions are enabling us to provide services that allow us to cost-effectively handle the increase in passengers as we grow.”



