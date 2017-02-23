Tancredo Neves International Airport Implements Rockwell Collins’ Arinc Airport Solutions

|
BH Airport, the company that manages
Tancredo Neves International Airport (CNF) in Brazil, is
implementing Rockwell Collins’ Arinc vMUSE common use passenger
processing solution (CUPPS) to improve airport processes and
optimize costs while expediting the check-in process for
passengers.
BH Airport is also implementing the company’s
Arinc SelfServ common use self-service kiosks to enhance passenger
flow and Arinc AviNet
network and message solution to provide a secure, fast and
efficient way to communicate flight operation, aircraft maintenance and other critical messages that have a direct impact
on Airport operational efficiency.
“CNF, one of the main
hubs in Brazil, is experiencing rapid passenger growth,” said
Adriano Pinho, infrastructure director at BH Airport. “We want to
be a new gateway to enter Brazil and Rockwell Collins’ Arinc
Airport solutions are enabling us to provide services that allow
us to cost-effectively handle the increase in passengers as we
grow.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Rockwell Collins,
Arinc,
Brazil.