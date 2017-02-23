ATR Opens Training Center in Miami, Florida

|
ATR has officially inaugurated its new Training
Center in Miami, Florida, US.
The facility is equipped with a brand new
Full Flight Simulator (FFS) for ATR -600 series aircraft, provided
by CAE.
In Latin America and the Caribbean, the fleet of
ATR aircraft has doubled within the last decade, and the number of
ATR -600s is expected to exceed 100 aircraft within the next three
years.
The new Miami facility brings to five the number of
ATR training centers, after Toulouse, Paris, Singapore and
Johannesburg.
ATR currently delivers over 100,000 training hours
and trains over 3,500 pilots each year on its different programs.
Miami will apply the same standards and provide the
same training courses as Toulouse, including
Performance- based Navigation (PBN) for ATR -600s.
Christian Scherer, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer,
said, “Due to the global expansion of air transport, airlines
are expected to need 600,000 new pilots within the next 20 years.
As the world reference in the regional market, we have to provide
and anticipate solutions for regional carriers. The Training
Center in Miami is a natural step in our aim of being as close as
possible to our operators in the region, and a strategic move to
reenter the US market.”
The Training Center in Miami holds both EASA and
FAA Part 142 Certifications.
