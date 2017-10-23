Manish Puri Appointed General Manager of Six Senses Uluwatu in Bali

Manish Puri has been appointed as General Manager of the Six Senses Uluwatu, a new resort in Bali, Indonesia scheduled to open early 2018. Manish joins Six Senses Uluwatu following a two-year stint as general manager of Six Senses Qing Cheng Mountain in China. He began his Six Senses career as general manager of Evason Ma’In Hot Springs and Six Senses Spa in Jordan before serving five years with the Six Senses Yai Noi in Thailand. With more than 25 years in the hospitality industry, Manish started his hotel career as a management trainee in the Oberoi School of Hotel management and worked in various positions in food and beverage with the Oberoi Group. He then joined the Burj Al Arab in Dubai as private dining manager before returning to India to open The Leela Palace Kempinski, Bangalore. This was followed by a stint with the opening team at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, followed by a food and beverage management role at The Imperial in New Delhi and on to higher responsibilities at Taj Hotels, Palaces and Resorts. Manish is alumni of Said Business School, Oxford University and Cornell University in New York. He has managed to find time to become a certified sommelier and enjoys horse riding and reading in his spare time. Six Senses Uluwatu is set on the cliff top with breath taking views of the Indian Ocean. It features 103 villas and suites, including accommodations of one, two, three and four bedrooms and three dining venues. See other recent news regarding: Six Senses, GM, General Manager.