Manish Puri Appointed General Manager of Six Senses Uluwatu in Bali

|
Manish Puri has been appointed as General
Manager of the Six Senses Uluwatu, a new resort in Bali, Indonesia scheduled to open
early 2018.
Manish joins Six Senses Uluwatu following
a two-year stint as general manager of Six Senses Qing Cheng
Mountain in China.
He began his Six Senses career as general
manager of Evason Ma’In Hot Springs and Six Senses Spa in Jordan
before serving five years with the Six Senses Yai Noi in Thailand.
With more than 25 years in the hospitality
industry, Manish started his hotel career as a management trainee
in the Oberoi School of Hotel management and worked in various
positions in food and beverage with the Oberoi Group. He then
joined the Burj Al Arab in Dubai as private dining manager before
returning to India to open The Leela Palace Kempinski, Bangalore.
This was followed by a stint with the opening team at the Grand
Hyatt Mumbai, followed by a food and beverage management role at
The Imperial in New Delhi and on to higher responsibilities at Taj
Hotels, Palaces and Resorts.
Manish is alumni of Said Business School, Oxford
University and Cornell University in New York. He has managed to
find time to become a certified sommelier and enjoys horse riding
and reading in his spare time.
Six Senses Uluwatu is set on the cliff top with
breath taking views of the Indian Ocean. It features 103 villas
and suites, including accommodations of one, two, three and four
bedrooms and three dining venues.
