Mon, 23 Oct 2017
Rena Hozore Reiss to Return to Marriott as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Marriott has appointed Rena Hozore Reiss as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

 She will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson, and serve as a member of the company’s executive team.

 Ms. Reiss, who was most recently Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, will officially start on 4 December 2017.

A Marriott veteran, having served in the company’s Law Department from 2000 to 2010, Ms. Reiss last held the position of Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel.

Rena Hozore Reiss. Click to enlarge.

“We’re delighted to welcome Rena back to Marriott leading our legal function,” said Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International. “Rena’s extensive global and broad leadership experience combined with her 17 years in the hospitality industry will be a tremendous complement to our world-class legal team. Rena will be a transformative leader who will continue to elevate the company’s commitment to excellence and integrity.”

In her most recent role, Ms. Reiss led a global legal team with offices in Chicago, Zurich, Hong Kong, Beijing and Delhi supporting all facets of Hyatt’s business, including worldwide development, compliance and governance, operations, litigation, brand and marketing, intellectual property, and information technology. She also oversaw the Hyatt’s risk management team and corporate transactions group.

 Prior to joining Hyatt, Ms. Reiss held positions of increasing responsibility as a member and leader of the Marriott International legal team supporting the company’s development efforts in the Americas region.

 Prior to joining Marriott, Ms. Reiss was a partner at Counts & Kanne, Chartered, in Washington, D.C. and served as an Associate General Counsel for the Miami Herald Publishing Company.

“I have a special place in my heart for Marriott – the company that introduced me to hospitality – and am thrilled to be coming back to help navigate the company during such an exciting time in its evolution,” said Reiss. “I’m looking forward to partnering with Arne and his leadership team to continue to grow the company’s global footprint and I am privileged to have the opportunity to lead an outstanding legal team and build on Ed Ryan’s amazing legacy.”

Ms. Reiss received her A.B. from Princeton University and her J.D. from Harvard Law School. She sits on the Georgetown University Hospitality Law Advisory Board, was Hyatt’s representative on the Board of Directors of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and was named a 2017 “Transformative Leader” by Inside Counsel.

Ms. Reiss succeeds Ed Ryan, Marriott’s General Counsel since 2006, who recently announced his retirement.

