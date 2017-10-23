Rena Hozore Reiss to Return to Marriott as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

|
Marriott has appointed Rena Hozore Reiss as
Executive Vice President and General Counsel.
She will report to President and Chief
Executive Officer Arne Sorenson, and serve as a member of the
company’s executive team.
Ms. Reiss, who was most recently Executive
Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Hyatt
Hotels Corporation, will officially start on 4 December 2017.
A
Marriott veteran, having served in the company’s Law Department
from 2000 to 2010, Ms. Reiss last held the position of Senior Vice
President and Associate General Counsel.
“We’re delighted to welcome Rena back to
Marriott leading our legal function,” said Arne Sorenson,
president and chief executive officer of Marriott International.
“Rena’s extensive global and broad leadership experience combined
with her 17 years in the hospitality industry will be a tremendous
complement to our world-class legal team. Rena will be a
transformative leader who will continue to elevate the company’s
commitment to excellence and integrity.”
In her most recent role, Ms. Reiss led a global
legal team with offices in Chicago, Zurich, Hong Kong, Beijing and
Delhi supporting all facets of Hyatt’s business, including
worldwide development, compliance and governance, operations,
litigation, brand and marketing, intellectual property, and
information technology. She also oversaw the Hyatt’s risk
management team and corporate transactions group.
Prior to joining
Hyatt, Ms. Reiss held positions of increasing responsibility as a
member and leader of the Marriott International legal team
supporting the company’s development efforts in the Americas
region.
Prior to joining Marriott, Ms. Reiss was a partner at
Counts & Kanne, Chartered, in Washington, D.C. and served as an
Associate General Counsel for the Miami Herald Publishing Company.
“I have a special place in my heart for Marriott
– the company that introduced me to hospitality – and am thrilled
to be coming back to help navigate the company during such an
exciting time in its evolution,” said Reiss. “I’m looking forward
to partnering with Arne and his leadership team to continue to
grow the company’s global footprint and I am privileged to have
the opportunity to lead an outstanding legal team and build on Ed
Ryan’s amazing legacy.”
Ms. Reiss received her A.B. from Princeton
University and her J.D. from Harvard Law School. She sits on the
Georgetown University Hospitality Law Advisory Board, was Hyatt’s
representative on the Board of Directors of the American Hotel &
Lodging Association and was named a 2017 “Transformative Leader”
by Inside Counsel.
Ms. Reiss succeeds Ed Ryan, Marriott’s General
Counsel since 2006, who recently announced his retirement.
