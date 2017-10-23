Korean Air and Boeing Sign MOU for Chinook Upgrade

Korean Air and Boeing have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see the two companies partnering on the Korean Chinook Helicopter Upgrade Program.

Under the MOU, Korean Air and Boeing will collaborate technically on the Chinook design, modification flight-testing and airworthiness upgrades.

The Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter and its primary mission is the transportation of troops, artillery, equipment and fuel.

The aircraft serves the armed forces of 19 countries around the world, and both the Korean Army and Korean Air Force use Chinook helicopters for Search & Rescue (SAR) and transportation of artillery and troops.

The Korean government plans to upgrade the helicopters to improve operational capabilities.

Through this MOU, both companies seek to jointly participate in the Korean Chinook Helicopter Upgrade Program, and plan to expand the collaboration for future upgrade programs and Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) in Korea.

Korean Air is the only company capable of performing Chinook MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) and is significantly contributing to the Korean military with improvements and maintenance of the operational capability, by scheduled and preventive maintenance, with cost-effective practices.

In 1978, Korean Air began Program Depot Maintenance on the F-4 Phantom aircraft for the US Department of Defense. Since then Korean Air has become established as a leader in Asia for aircraft maintenance and modification, demonstrated by the successful completion of maintenance on more than 30 different types of 4,300 military aircraft. Korean Air is performing depot level maintenance and modification of the CH-47, CH-53, F-4, C-130, KC-130J and UH-60 helicopters.

In addition, Korean Air has worked on upgrading helicopter recovery techniques and is currently performing P-3C and SIGINT aircraft upgrade programs.



