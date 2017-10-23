Korean Air and Boeing Sign MOU for Chinook Upgrade

|
Korean Air and Boeing have signed a Memorandum
of Understanding that will see the two companies partnering on the Korean Chinook Helicopter Upgrade Program.
Under the MOU, Korean Air and
Boeing will collaborate technically on the Chinook design,
modification flight-testing and airworthiness upgrades.
The Chinook is an advanced multi-mission
helicopter and its primary mission is the transportation of
troops, artillery, equipment and fuel.
The aircraft serves the
armed forces of 19 countries around the world, and both the Korean
Army and Korean Air Force use Chinook helicopters for Search &
Rescue (SAR) and transportation of artillery and troops.
The
Korean government plans to upgrade the helicopters to improve
operational capabilities.
Through this MOU, both
companies seek to jointly participate in the Korean Chinook
Helicopter Upgrade Program, and plan to expand the collaboration
for future upgrade programs and Instrument Landing Systems (ILS)
in Korea.
Korean Air is the only company capable
of performing Chinook MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) and
is significantly contributing to the Korean military with
improvements and maintenance of the operational capability, by
scheduled and preventive maintenance, with cost-effective
practices.
In 1978, Korean Air began Program Depot
Maintenance on the F-4 Phantom aircraft for the US Department of
Defense. Since then Korean Air has become established as a
leader in Asia for aircraft maintenance and modification,
demonstrated by the successful completion of maintenance on more
than 30 different types of 4,300 military aircraft. Korean Air is
performing depot level maintenance and modification of the CH-47,
CH-53, F-4, C-130, KC-130J and UH-60 helicopters.
In addition, Korean Air has worked on upgrading helicopter
recovery techniques and is currently performing P-3C and SIGINT
aircraft upgrade programs.
See other recent
news regarding:
Korean Air,
Boeing,
Chinook,
Helicopters