Kimpton Karma Rewards to Merge with IHG’s Loyalty Program

InterContinental Hotels Group has unveiled plans to bring together the IHG Rewards Club and Kimpton Karma Rewards loyalty programs.

 In early 2018, Kimpton Karma Rewards, the loyalty program of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, will become a part of IHG Rewards Club and offer all members one program with a single reward point system.

Kimpton Karma members will be automatically enrolled in IHG Rewards Club, gaining access to an expansive portfolio of nearly 5,300 hotels, including 11 additional IHG brands in almost 100 countries.

InterContinental Hotels Group has unveiled plans to bring together the IHG Rewards Club and Kimpton Karma Rewards loyalty programs. Click to enlarge.

In turn, IHG Rewards Club members will be able to earn reward points and redeem Reward Nights at more than 60 Kimpton boutique hotels across urban locations, up-and-coming cities and resort destinations.

 The personalized perks and recognition that have been a hallmark of Kimpton Karma will continue as part of the Kimpton experience, in addition to exclusive Kimpton offers, invitations to private events and more.

Susanna Freer Epstein, Senior Vice President, Customer Loyalty Marketing, IHG, said, “Both IHG and Kimpton have built two strong loyalty programs that have attracted a tremendously loyal base of members who are passionate about our brands. By joining them together, Karma Rewards members will now have access to the global scale of nearly 5,300 hotels, as well as all of the great benefits available through IHG Rewards Club, like access to our many partners and exclusive rates. We will also extend our personal offers and customized benefits to welcome Kimpton guests into our family. At the same time, our existing IHG Rewards Club members will also be able to earn and redeem points for stays at Kimpton hotels, further exposing them to new brands and new places.”

Kathleen Reidenbach, Chief Commercial Officer, Kimpton, said, “Becoming part of IHG Rewards Club allows us to answer some common requests from our Kimpton Karma Rewards members, such as no blackout dates, online redemption, and perhaps the pinnacle of it all, a whole world of international opportunities that the IHG Rewards Club program offers. With the increased portfolio of hotels – 80 times more hotels than what we’ve been able to offer – our members can now travel all around the world earning and  redeeming points, including new international Kimpton destinations. What’s equally exciting is that members will continue to enjoy the highly personalized experience that Kimpton delivers, while gaining access to the rich benefits of IHG Rewards Club. It’s really a win-win.”

IHG Rewards Club members may begin earning rewards and redeeming them at Kimpton properties and will have their IHG Rewards Club current status recognized and receive all applicable in-hotel benefits, starting in early 2018.

IHG says that all Kimpton Karma earned reward nights will be honored. Karma member tier levels will map to IHG Rewards Club membership levels, and activity accrued toward an earned night will be converted into IHG Rewards Club points. Karma InnerCircle will continue to exist at Kimpton hotels and will be grandfathered into the program in 2018.

