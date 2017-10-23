Kimpton Karma Rewards to Merge with IHG’s Loyalty Program

|
InterContinental Hotels Group has unveiled plans
to bring together the IHG Rewards Club and Kimpton Karma Rewards
loyalty programs.
In early 2018, Kimpton Karma Rewards, the
loyalty program of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, will become a
part of IHG Rewards Club and offer all members one program with a
single reward point system.
Kimpton Karma
members will be automatically enrolled in IHG Rewards Club,
gaining access to an expansive portfolio of nearly 5,300 hotels,
including 11 additional IHG brands in almost 100 countries.
In turn, IHG Rewards Club members will be
able to earn reward points and redeem Reward Nights at more than
60 Kimpton boutique hotels across urban locations, up-and-coming
cities and resort destinations.
The personalized
perks and recognition that have been a hallmark of Kimpton Karma
will continue as part of the Kimpton experience, in addition to
exclusive Kimpton offers, invitations to private events and more.
Susanna Freer Epstein, Senior Vice President,
Customer Loyalty Marketing, IHG, said, “Both IHG and Kimpton have
built two strong loyalty programs that have attracted a
tremendously loyal base of members who are passionate about our
brands. By joining them together, Karma Rewards members will now
have access to the global scale of nearly 5,300 hotels, as well as
all of the great benefits available through IHG Rewards Club, like
access to our many partners and exclusive rates. We will also
extend our personal offers and customized benefits to welcome
Kimpton guests into our family. At the same time, our existing IHG
Rewards Club members will also be able to earn and redeem points
for stays at Kimpton hotels, further exposing them to new brands
and new places.”
Kathleen Reidenbach, Chief Commercial Officer,
Kimpton, said, “Becoming part of IHG Rewards Club allows us to
answer some common requests from our Kimpton Karma Rewards
members, such as no blackout dates, online redemption, and perhaps
the pinnacle of it all, a whole world of international
opportunities that the IHG Rewards Club program offers. With the
increased portfolio of hotels – 80 times more hotels than what
we’ve been able to offer – our members can now travel all around
the world earning and redeeming points, including new
international Kimpton destinations. What’s equally exciting is
that members will continue to enjoy the highly personalized
experience that Kimpton delivers, while gaining access to the rich
benefits of IHG Rewards Club. It’s really a win-win.”
IHG Rewards Club members may begin earning rewards and
redeeming them at Kimpton properties and will have their IHG
Rewards Club current status recognized and receive all applicable
in-hotel benefits, starting in early 2018.
IHG says that all Kimpton Karma earned reward nights will be
honored. Karma member tier levels will map to IHG Rewards Club
membership levels, and activity accrued toward an earned night
will be converted into IHG Rewards Club points. Karma InnerCircle
will continue to exist at Kimpton hotels and will be grandfathered
into the program in 2018.
