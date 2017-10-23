Winners of 2017 HICAP Deal of the Year Awards

|
The winners of the
Reggie Shiu Development of the Year, Single Asset Transaction of
the Year, and the M&A Deal of the Year Awards were announced
on Friday during the
28th annual Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific (HICAP) at the InterContinental Hong Kong.
Hyatt Regency Osaka in Japan was
named Single Asset Transaction of the Year. Acquired for JPY 16
billion (USD147.45 million) by Hoshino Resorts REIT from Hong Kong
based Gaw Capital Partners (GCP) in November 2016, this deal
represents the largest non-sponsor REIT hotel transaction in Japan
to date. The hotel is a rare and desirable transaction and an
opportunistic buy for Hoshino Resorts REIT, being one of the only
high-quality, full-service internationally-branded hotels in the
mostly limited-service Osaka market. The deal also involved a
complicated land lease negotiation with the city of Osaka. Since
its acquisition by GCP in 2014, the hotel has seen improved profit
margins from market growth, cost management and energy investment.
Its turnaround and subsequent sale capitalizes on increased
investment interest in one of Japan’s fastest growing markets.
Savills was the buyer’s advisor. Finalists in this category also
included Hilton Melbourne South Wharf (Australia) and Novotel
Melbourne on Collins (Australia).
The Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto in Japan (pictured) was named Reggie Shiu
Development of the Year. Integrated with 800-year old historical
gardens, the Four Seasons Kyoto respects the old urban scenery
with its architectural design, while introducing a new
interpretation of Japanese design in its interiors with centuries
old local artisan products interspersed throughout. The 123 guest
rooms and suites, plus 57 residences, overlook the expansive and
well-tonsured gardens. Four dining options include an exclusive
sushi restaurant, a modern brasserie, lounge and a garden teahouse
used for meditative tea ceremonies by day that transforms at
twilight into a bar serving fine sakes. The owner is Berjaya
Corporation. The operator is Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. The
architect is Kume Sekkei, Jun Mitsui Associates (Porte Cochére),
Yamamoto Atlelier (Tea House). The interiors are by Hirsch Bedner
& Associates (guest rooms, function rooms, public areas, pool and
spa), Kokai Studio (Brasserie), and STRICKLAND (Sushi Wakon). The
exterior designer is Landscape Design. The development cost was
JPY40 billion (USD368 million). Finalists in this category also
included Alila Fort Bishangarth (Jaipur, India) and Bawah Island (Anambas
Archipelago, Indonesia).
There was a tie in the
M&A Deal of the Year category. Both China Lodging Group’s (Huazhu
Hotels) acquisition of Crystal Orange Hotel Holdings and V Hotel
Management’s acquisition of Premier Inn’s Thai portfolio were
named M&A Deals of the Year.
China-based multi-brand hotel
company China Lodging Group’s subsidiary, China Lodging Holdings,
acquired all of the equity interests of leading boutique hotel
operator Crystal Orange Hotel Holdings' shareholders for
approximately USD531.9 million. Announced in Feb 2017, the deal
closed May 2017. Crystal Orange’s positioning and style will
complement Shanghai-based China Lodging’s coverage and development
capability in China, as well as its corporate philosophy and brand
portfolio as one of China’s largest hotel groups. China Lodging
Group has approximately 620 leased hotels — over 2,070
managed/franchised hotels and approximately 80 franchised hotels
in operation and over 20 leased hotels and approximately 660
managed/franchised and franchised hotels under development.
Beijing-based boutique hotel operator Crystal Orange was founded
in 2006. Its portfolio includes more than 100 hotels primarily
located in tier one and tier two cities. Morgan Stanley, Latham &
Watkins and Han Yi Law were the seller’s advisor for this
transaction and Fangda Partners, Davis Polk & Wardwell were the
buyer’s advisor for this transaction.
V Hotel Management’s
acquisition of
Premier Inn’s Thai portfolio represents
Singapore-based V Hotel Management’s first hotel investment in
Thailand in line with their strategy to expand their offering of
affordable midscale accommodation in the region, and seller WHRI’s
divestment of their Thai portfolio as part of their withdrawal
strategy of the Premier Inn business in Asia. The acquisition was
completed in June 2017 for THB 1.4 billion (approximately USD42.3
million). The portfolio was acquired with vacant possession,
enabling the buyer to establish presence in two of Thailand’s key
tourism destinations with an operator of their choice. Additionally, the properties were available with BOI foreign
ownership privilege, allowing the buyer to hold 100% ownership.
The transaction was one of only a few hotel portfolio sales ever
to be transacted on the open market in Thailand. JLL Hotels &
Hospitality Group was the seller’s advisor for this transaction.
