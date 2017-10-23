Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel Refurbishes Guestrooms

The Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel has refurbished its Deluxe and Premier guestrooms, completing a THB 470 million project that also saw the upgrade of the hotel’s suites and public spaces.

Designed by Jeffrey A. Wilkes of LTW Designworks, the new 42 square metre Deluxe and Premier guestrooms in one king size bed or two double beds configurations can accommodate up to three adults or two adults and a child, and feature an en-suite marble bathroom with a deep soaking tub and separate glass enclosed shower.

Four room categories are available: Deluxe Room; Deluxe View Room; Premier Room; and Premier View Room.

The View category rooms’ expansive windows reveal the hotel’s tropical gardens; swimming pool; or the private golf course of the Royal Bangkok Sports Club in the heart of one of the world’s most enigmatic capital cities.

Some of the Deluxe and Premier guestrooms are located on the hotel’s exclusive Kasara Floor where, at a daily fee, guests are afforded access to the Kasara Executive Lounge with all-day dining; dedicated concierge and business services; and private meeting facilities.

The addition of a complimentary Handy smartphone in every room allows guests to keep in touch with family and friends with unlimited international calls and texts to 25 countries, 4G and preloaded apps.



