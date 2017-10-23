American Airlines to Enhance Operations at New York’s LaGuardia Airport

American Airlines customers will enjoy an improved experience at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) starting 9 December, when the carrier consolidates its operations to one terminal. Upon the move, all American flights from LGA will be located in Terminal B. Since Dec. 2013, flights have been split between Terminals B and C. This consolidated operation means all customers will check in at Terminal B and American will operate flights from each of the terminal’s four concourses. “Moving our entire operation under one roof will not only make travel easier for our customers traveling to, from and through LaGuardia but our team members will enjoy upgraded spaces and be better able to work together,” said Loretta Bove, managing director – LGA Hub Operations. “Customers will know exactly which terminal to check-in to, they won’t have to travel far for their connections and Admirals Club members can enjoy our upgraded club featuring one of the best views of New York City.” American Airlines’ customer assistance representatives will be stationed throughout Terminal B to guide customers and answer questions. Customers are encouraged to also check the American app or aa.com for the most up to date flight information. See other recent news regarding: American Airlines, New York, Terminal.