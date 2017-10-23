American Airlines to Enhance Operations at New York’s LaGuardia Airport

|
American Airlines customers will enjoy an
improved experience at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) starting
9 December, when the carrier consolidates its operations to one
terminal.
Upon the move, all American flights from LGA
will be located in Terminal B. Since Dec. 2013, flights have been
split between Terminals B and C. This consolidated operation means
all customers will check in at Terminal B and American will
operate flights from each of the terminal’s four concourses.
“Moving our entire operation under one roof will
not only make travel easier for our customers traveling to, from
and through LaGuardia but our team members will enjoy upgraded
spaces and be better able to work together,” said Loretta Bove,
managing director – LGA Hub Operations. “Customers will know
exactly which terminal to check-in to, they won’t have to travel
far for their connections and Admirals Club members can enjoy our
upgraded club featuring one of the best views of New York City.”
American Airlines’ customer assistance representatives will be stationed
throughout Terminal B to guide customers and answer questions.
Customers are encouraged to also check the American app or aa.com for
the most up to date flight information.
See other recent
news regarding:
American Airlines,
New York,
Terminal.