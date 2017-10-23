Air Mauritius Takes Delivery of First Airbus A350-900 Aircraft

Air Mauritius has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

The Air Mauritius Airbus A350-900, on lease from AerCap, features 326 seats in a two class configuration with 28 seats in Business Class and 298 in Economy Class.

This A350-900 is the first of six to be delivered to Air Mauritius. Four will be purchased directly from Airbus and two leased from AerCap.

The carrier will deploy the aircraft on its expanding route network connecting Mauritius with Asia, Africa and Europe.

Air Mauritius already operates a fleet of 10 Airbus aircraft including six A340-300s, two A330-200s and two A319s on its regional and long haul services.

The A350-900 delivered is equipped with Air Mauritius’ latest cabin products including new seats, an all-new inflight entertainment system and inflight connectivity.

