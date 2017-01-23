TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 23 January 2017
Marriott Signs W Hotel in Budapest, Hungary

Hotels Worldwide, now part of Marriott International, has signed an agreement with QPR Properties, part of Constellation Hotels, to debut the W Hotels brand in Hungary.

Located on Andrassy Avenue (an UNESCO World Heritage Site) the W Budapest hotel, scheduled to open in 2020, will be situated on the city’s most luxurious shopping street located directly across from the State Opera House.

“Budapest has secured a spot as epicenter of European travel with the convergence of creative communities combined with a thriving economy, making this city the perfect fit for the innovative edge of W Hotels,” said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. “This vibrant city remixes historic tradition with a modern twist – the perfect backdrop to offer guests and locals alike a dynamic scene that shakes up the traditional and embraces the avant-garde.”

W Budapest rendering

Located in the heart of the city at Andrassy Avenue, also known as Budapest’s Champs-Elysees, the hotel will be housed in the impressive Drechsler Palace which will be fully renovated to bring the brand’s contemporary design to life.

 W Budapest will feature 162 guest rooms and suites, including one Extreme WOW, the brand’s lux-take on the Presidential Suite.

The hotel will offer a restaurant and a destination bar as well as the signature W Living Room, the brand’s evolution of the traditional hotel lobby.

Three meeting and event spaces, including a Great Room for larger celebrations, will be available, along with an Away Spa, FIT fitness center, and WET pool.

“W Hotel’s bold and vibrant take on luxury continues to expand into some of the most exciting destinations in Eastern and Central Europe,” said Carlton Ervin, Marriott International’s Chief Development Officer, Europe. “The signing of this landmark hotel in Budapest matches the rising demand of luxury traveller and underpins our commitment to grow our portfolio in the region.”

W Hotels now boasts a worldwide portfolio of 50 properties around the globe, and is aiming to reach 75 hotels by 2020.

