Marriott Signs W Hotel in Budapest, Hungary

Hotels Worldwide, now part of Marriott
International, has signed an agreement with QPR Properties, part
of Constellation Hotels, to debut the W Hotels brand in Hungary.
Located on Andrassy Avenue (an UNESCO World Heritage Site) the W
Budapest hotel, scheduled to open in 2020, will be situated on the city’s most luxurious
shopping street located directly across from the State Opera
House.
“Budapest has secured a spot as
epicenter of European travel with the convergence of creative
communities combined with a thriving economy, making this city the
perfect fit for the innovative edge of W Hotels,” said Anthony
Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. “This vibrant
city remixes historic tradition with a modern twist – the perfect
backdrop to offer guests and locals alike a dynamic scene that
shakes up the traditional and embraces the avant-garde.”
Located in the heart of the city at Andrassy Avenue, also
known as Budapest’s Champs-Elysees, the hotel will be housed in
the impressive Drechsler Palace which will be fully renovated to
bring the brand’s contemporary design to life.
W Budapest will feature 162 guest rooms and suites,
including one Extreme WOW, the brand’s lux-take on the
Presidential Suite.
The hotel will offer a restaurant and a
destination bar as well as the signature W Living Room, the
brand’s evolution of the traditional hotel lobby.
Three meeting and event spaces, including a
Great Room for larger celebrations, will be available, along with an
Away Spa, FIT fitness center, and WET pool.
“W Hotel’s bold and vibrant take on luxury
continues to expand into some of the most exciting destinations in
Eastern and Central Europe,” said Carlton Ervin, Marriott
International’s Chief Development Officer, Europe. “The signing of
this landmark hotel in Budapest matches the rising demand of
luxury traveller and underpins our commitment to grow our
portfolio in the region.”
W Hotels now boasts a worldwide portfolio of 50
properties around the globe, and is aiming to reach 75 hotels by
2020.
