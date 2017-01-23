Singapore Airlines Partners Lalique

Singapore Airlines and French crystal maker Lalique have signed a MOU which will allow Singapore Airlines to exclusively carry selected inflight items co-branded with Lalique in its Suites and First Class cabins.

The partnership is set to start with the launch of Singapore Airlines’ next batch of Airbus A380s, deliveries of which are due to begin in the second half of this year featuring all-new cabin products.

Lalique specialises in decorative crystal ware, interior decor, perfumes, jewellery, art and hospitality.

The two partners intend to offer co-branded items such as amenity kits, toiletries, glassware, loungewear and beddings.

The MOU signed also covers other areas of co-operation:

· a diversity of Lalique items to be advertised in SIA’s KrisShop Magazine (inflight sales, mail order with home delivery, exclusive offers to frequent flyers);

· various other benefits and offers related to Lalique’s manufacturing site and its Michelin-rated restaurant in France;

· lifestyle and crystal gift items to be offered to customers as part of the amenity kits on selected flights.

“We are very pleased to partner with Lalique to offer our premium customers exquisite luxury in the air,” said Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Product & Services, Mr Marvin Tan. “Both Lalique and SIA have a long heritage. Leveraging the strengths of both companies, we look forward to bringing the finest travelling experience to our customers through this co-brand initiative. ”

SIA and Lalique are considering an exclusive and long-term co-operation, the start of which will coincide with the entry into service in the second half of this year of SIA’s next batch of Airbus A380s, featuring all-new cabin products.



