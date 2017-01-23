Singapore Airlines Partners Lalique

|
Singapore Airlines and French crystal
maker Lalique have signed a MOU which will allow Singapore Airlines
to exclusively carry
selected inflight items co-branded with Lalique in its Suites and
First Class cabins.
The partnership is set to start with the
launch of Singapore Airlines’ next batch of Airbus A380s,
deliveries of which are due to begin in the second half of this
year featuring all-new cabin products.
Lalique specialises in decorative crystal ware, interior decor,
perfumes, jewellery, art and hospitality.
The two partners intend to
offer co-branded items such as amenity kits, toiletries,
glassware, loungewear and beddings.
The MOU signed also covers other
areas of co-operation:
· a diversity of Lalique items to be
advertised in SIA’s KrisShop Magazine (inflight sales, mail
order with home delivery, exclusive offers to frequent flyers);
· various other benefits and offers related to Lalique’s
manufacturing site and its Michelin-rated restaurant in France;
· lifestyle and crystal gift items to be offered to customers as
part of the amenity kits on selected flights.
“We are
very pleased to partner with Lalique to offer our premium
customers exquisite luxury in the air,” said Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Product & Services, Mr Marvin Tan. “Both
Lalique and SIA have a long heritage. Leveraging the strengths
of both companies, we look forward to bringing the finest
travelling experience to our customers through this co-brand
initiative. ”
SIA and Lalique are considering an exclusive and
long-term co-operation, the start of which will coincide with the
entry into service in the second half of this year of SIA’s next
batch of Airbus A380s, featuring all-new cabin products.
See other recent
news regarding:
SIA,
Singapore Airlines,
Lalique,
France.