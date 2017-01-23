SITA Appoints Ilya Gutlin as President - Air Travel Solutions

SITA has appointed Ilya Gutlin as President of its Air Travel Solutions division.

Ilya will lead a global team in the development and delivery of products and services to SITA’s 2,800 airline, airport and government customers. Part of this division includes hundreds of software developers located across the world who together design and support mission-critical systems for the world’s air transport industry.

Ilya previously held the role of SITA President Asia Pacific at which time he drove growth and promoted innovation with SITA’s customers across the region.

Prior to that he held the role of Vice-President of Airport Solutions and was the architect of SITA’s ‘Intelligent Airport’ vision.

Ilya will continue to be based at SITA’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

Ilya began his career at Ernst & Young before joining SITA as a financial controller. He graduated with distinction with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University in Montreal. He also has a CPA from Canada and completed an Executive Leadership Program at INSEAD.



