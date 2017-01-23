SITA Appoints Ilya Gutlin as President - Air Travel Solutions

|
SITA has appointed
Ilya Gutlin as President of
its Air Travel Solutions division.
Ilya will lead a global team in
the development and delivery of products and services to SITA’s
2,800 airline, airport and government customers. Part of this
division includes hundreds of software developers located across
the world who together design and support mission-critical systems
for the world’s air transport industry.
Ilya previously held the role of SITA President
Asia Pacific at which time he drove growth and promoted innovation
with SITA’s customers across the region.
Prior to that he held the
role of Vice-President of Airport Solutions and was the architect
of SITA’s ‘Intelligent Airport’ vision.
Ilya will continue to be based at SITA’s Asia
Pacific headquarters in Singapore.
Ilya began his career at Ernst & Young before joining SITA as a
financial controller. He graduated with distinction with a
Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University in Montreal. He
also has a CPA from Canada and completed an Executive Leadership Program at INSEAD.
