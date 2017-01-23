MHG Opens First Oaks Hotel in India

Oaks Hotels & Resorts has expanded its portfolio to India with the opening of Oaks Bodhgaya, the brand’s first hotel in the country. Part of Thailand-based Minor Hotels Group, the company has partnered with GP Group and Top Travel & Tours to open the new hotel in the Indian state of Bihar, which represents an overall investment of US$ 6.7 million. Home to Mahabodhi Temple, where Buddha is said to have found enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree, this temple complex is now an UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world’s most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites. Oaks Bodhgaya is located just seven kilometres from Gaya International Airport, two kilometres from Magadh University, three and a half kilometres from the sacred Mahabodhi Temple and 10 kilometres from Vishnupad Temple. The 78-key new-build Oaks Bodhgaya features 74 Deluxe Rooms measuring 30 square metres of space and featuring twin beds, a walk-in shower and some also a bathtub. Three Suites, each offering 66 square metres of space, feature a king size bed, two bathrooms with a bathtub, a lounge and dining area. Designed specifically with disabled access, a Deluxe Suite of 40 square metres is equipped with two bathrooms featuring walk-in showers, along with well-planned living and dining areas. Guest room features include the comforts of air conditioning, a work desk, an iron and ironing board, internet access and flat screen LED cable TV, tea and coffee making facilities and a mini bar, an in-room safe, bathroom amenities and a hair dryer. Hotel services range from a 24-hour reception, concierge, kiosk and multilingual staff, to the convenience of an express check-in and check-out, same day laundry and daily newspapers. Facilities and public areas are designed to be accessible for guests who are physically challenged or handicapped, and a doctor is on call 24-hours a day. Hotel facilities include a gymnasium, a rooftop meditation space with a library lounge, a banquet hall, and an international all-day dining restaurant. “We are very excited to announce the opening of Oaks Bodhgaya which represents Minor Hotels’ debut in India,” said Thomas Meier, Minor Hotels Senior Vice President Operations – Asia. “Minor Hotels has been looking for the right opportunity to expand its footprint into India and we are pleased to have partnered with GP Group and Top Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd to launch our Oaks brand in this new market which has huge potential.” Oaks Hotels & Resorts’ growing portfolio currently comprises 56 properties across five countries – Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, India and the United Arab Emirates, with more than 6,000 guest rooms under its management.

