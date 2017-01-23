MHG Opens First Oaks Hotel in India

|
Oaks Hotels & Resorts has expanded its portfolio
to India with the opening of Oaks Bodhgaya, the brand’s
first hotel in the country.
Part of Thailand-based Minor Hotels
Group, the company has partnered with GP Group and Top Travel &
Tours to open the new hotel in the Indian state of Bihar, which represents an overall
investment of US$ 6.7 million.
Home to Mahabodhi Temple, where Buddha is said to have found
enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree, this temple complex is now an
UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world’s most important
Buddhist pilgrimage sites.
Oaks
Bodhgaya is located just seven kilometres from Gaya
International Airport, two kilometres from Magadh University,
three and a half kilometres from the sacred Mahabodhi Temple and
10 kilometres from Vishnupad Temple.
The 78-key new-build
Oaks Bodhgaya features 74 Deluxe Rooms measuring 30 square metres of space and featuring twin beds, a walk-in shower and some
also a bathtub. Three Suites, each offering 66 square metres of
space, feature a king size bed, two bathrooms with a bathtub, a
lounge and dining area. Designed specifically with disabled
access, a Deluxe Suite of 40 square metres is equipped with two
bathrooms featuring walk-in showers, along with well-planned
living and dining areas.
Guest room features include the
comforts of air conditioning, a work desk, an iron and ironing
board, internet access and flat screen LED cable TV, tea and
coffee making facilities and a mini bar, an in-room safe, bathroom
amenities and a hair dryer.
Hotel services range from a 24-hour
reception, concierge, kiosk and multilingual staff, to the
convenience of an express check-in and check-out, same day laundry
and daily newspapers. Facilities and public areas are designed to
be accessible for guests who are physically challenged or
handicapped, and a doctor is on call 24-hours a day.
Hotel facilities include a gymnasium, a rooftop
meditation space with a library lounge, a banquet hall, and an
international all-day dining restaurant.
“We are very excited to
announce the opening of Oaks Bodhgaya which represents Minor
Hotels’ debut in India,” said Thomas Meier, Minor Hotels Senior
Vice President Operations – Asia. “Minor Hotels has been looking
for the right opportunity to expand its footprint into India and
we are pleased to have partnered with GP Group and Top Travel &
Tours Pvt. Ltd to launch our Oaks brand in this new market which
has huge potential.”
Oaks Hotels & Resorts’ growing portfolio currently
comprises 56 properties across five countries – Australia, New
Zealand, Thailand, India and the United Arab Emirates, with more
than 6,000 guest rooms under its management.
