Myanmar Calls for Investment in Responsible
Tourism
Against the backdrop of an increasing investment
trend in tourism, Myanmar is heightening calls for more
responsible and sustainable investment in the country’s tourism
sector.
According to figures from the Myanmar Ministry
of Hotels and Tourism, foreign direct investment in Myanmar’s
hotel and tourism projects reached almost US$ 3 billion in
2016.
Singapore (US$ 1.6 billion) is on the top of the list as the
biggest investor, followed by Thailand (US$ 445 million) and
Vietnam (US$ 440 million).
As of November 2016, foreign direct
investment in the tourism sector had generated 56 projects,
compared with 48 projects in 2015 that totaled US$ 2.6 billion.
“The timing couldn’t be more perfect to invest in Myanmar
as it opens up to the world. We have fantastic tourism
destinations that need to be served with world-class hotels and
resorts, unique travel experiences, and better infrastructure,”
said Myanmar Union Minister of Hotels and Tourism H.E.
U Ohn Maung
(pictured). “Discovering Myanmar is more than visiting the
archaeological sites in Bagan or our golden pagodas. We have
excellent beaches, too. We invite travelers to make a trip down
south and see the beautiful landscape, pristine beach and natural
park in Mergui Archipelago, and enjoy festivals and the unique
culture in Kayin, Chin, Mon and Kayah states.”
A proponent of Community Based Tourism (CBT), the
Minister is also known for his efforts to push for
income-generated measures for local people and expansion of
tourism products.
Among some ongoing CBT projects in
Myanmar are the Thandaung-gyi B&B, Tea Plantation, Small Butterfly
Village and Forest Walks in Kayin State and the Eco Tourism
project in Indawgyi Lake in Kachin State.
On the back of new
investment regulations set to take effect this year, the
Government of Myanmar is promising to make ways for privileged and
preferential treatment of investors in the tourism sector.
“Our new investment law offers flexibility to meet the needs
of local and overseas investors as well as ease of doing business
in Myanmar. We’d like for the number of visitors to Myanmar to
steadily rise in line with the current upward trend of investment. That’s why we highly encourage investors to come to Myanmar,” said
Ministry of Hotels and Tourism Director General U Tint Thwin.
According to the World Travel and Tourism
Council, Myanmar’s tourism sector contributed 5.9%
to its total GDP in 2016. The figure is expected to rise to 7.8% per annum
through to 2026.