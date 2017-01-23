Japan Air Commuter Takes Delivery of First ATR 42-600

|
Japan Air Commuter (JAC), a subsidiary of
Japan Airlines, has become a new ATR operator with the
introduction of an ATR 42-600 into its
fleet.
Eight other aircraft will be delivered over the coming
three years. Progressively, the nine new ATRs will
start operations on both main routes and on connections from and
to smaller islands and communities across the country.
Japan is a mature, yet dynamic, market with more than 100
regional aircraft and an average fleet age of over 10 years.
Japanese airlines are expected to renew and expand their regional
fleets in the years to come in order to face an increasing tourism
across the country within the next years.
The country is expected to
attract over 40 million tourists by 2020, and will host major
events such as the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 or the Rugby
World Cup in 2019.
Hiroki Kato, President of Japan Air Commuter,
said, “The unrivalled airport
accessibility of the ATRs, along with their high standards of
safety and comfort, make the ATR -600s the perfect solution for
our mission: connecting small communities and providing high quality air service across the country.”
