Japan Air Commuter Takes Delivery of First ATR 42-600

Japan Air Commuter (JAC), a subsidiary of Japan Airlines, has become a new ATR operator with the introduction of an ATR 42-600 into its fleet.

Eight other aircraft will be delivered over the coming three years. Progressively, the nine new ATRs will start operations on both main routes and on connections from and to smaller islands and communities across the country.

Japan is a mature, yet dynamic, market with more than 100 regional aircraft and an average fleet age of over 10 years. Japanese airlines are expected to renew and expand their regional fleets in the years to come in order to face an increasing tourism across the country within the next years.

The country is expected to attract over 40 million tourists by 2020, and will host major events such as the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 or the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Hiroki Kato, President of Japan Air Commuter, said, “The unrivalled airport accessibility of the ATRs, along with their high standards of safety and comfort, make the ATR -600s the perfect solution for our mission: connecting small communities and providing high quality air service across the country.”

