Hyatt has signed an agreement to open the first Centric hotel in France.

The 71-room Hyatt Centric La Rosière hotel, to be managed by Sophos Hotels, is expected to open in time for the 2017-18 winter season.

The hotel will also be Hyatt’s first ski resort in the region.

The Hyatt Centric La Rosière, located moments away from the ski lifts, will feature a bar and an all day dining restaurant offering views of the mountains. Certain rooms will have bathrooms that also offer panoramic views of the valley.

The hotel will be located in the centre of ‘Franco-Italian’ La Rosière. The town is a popular skiing destination in the Tarentaise valley known for its dramatic landscape and close proximity to Courchevel, Val d’Isere and Les Arcs.

Skiing in La Rosière is suitable for skiers of all abilities, boasting 160 kilometres of pistes and being the only ski resort in the region to offer heli-skiing.

The hotel will operate seasonally, opening in December to April and again from June to September.

“Hyatt Centric La Rosière is an extremely important and exciting development for the Hyatt Centric brand. The deal marks the expansion of the Hyatt Centric brand into a new continent, as well as our first ski resort in the region, which we regard as a remarkable milestone,” said Peter Norman, Senior Vice President, Acquisition and Development Europe, Africa, Middle East and South West Asia for Hyatt. “We look forward to the growth of Hyatt Centric hotels in the region, meeting demand from popular resorts that will put guests right at the heart of the action.”

Launched in 2015, the Hyatt Centric brand includes hotels in Chicago, Houston, New York City, New Orleans, Waikiki, Hawaii, Arlington, Virginia, Park City, Utah, Miami and Key West in Florida, Long Beach, Santa Barbara and San Francisco in California and Montevideo, Uruguay and even more in the pipeline with properties planned for Barbados and Ginza Tokyo.



