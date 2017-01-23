TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 23 January 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Hotels in USA Report Increase in ADR and RevPAR

According to data compiled by STR, the U.S. hotel industry reported mostly positive year-on-year results in the three key performance metrics during December 2016.

Compared with December 2015, occupancy was nearly flat (-0.1% to 52.9%). However, ADR rose 2.4% to US$119.01, and RevPAR grew 2.3% to US$62.98.

“After an outlier month [November], we returned to the new industry normal in December,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior VP of lodging insights. “This was the first December on record where the number of room nights sold eclipsed 82 million, but overall growth (RevPAR: +2.3%) was well below the full 2016 average (+3.2%). The month’s 1.8% supply increase was the highest for the industry since June 2010, and we expect further deceleration in performance growth as that supply growth continues to trend upwards.”

Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, California

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Diego, California, posted the only double-digit increase in ADR (+10.8% to US$136.10), which was the primary driver of the month’s largest year-on-year increase in RevPAR (+17.9% to US$90.54). Occupancy in the market was up 6.3% to 66.5%.

Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia, saw the largest increase in occupancy (+7.0% to 55.5%) as well as the only other double-digit lift in RevPAR (+12.5% to US$71.73).

New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the only double-digit drop in ADR (-10.6% to US$127.86) and the largest decrease in RevPAR (- 17.3% to US$71.69). Occupancy in the market fell 7.5% to 56.1%.

Two additional markets experienced a double-digit decline in RevPAR: Houston, Texas (-16.7% to US$46.36), and Miami/Hialeah, Florida (-13.7% to US$158.80).

Houston reported the only double-digit occupancy decrease (-10.4% to 50.6%) year-on-year.

“RevPAR growth in the Top 25 Markets (+0.2%) was significantly lower than all other markets (+3.8%),” Freitag said. “That is clearly a function of more supply growth in the larger markets, especially the likes of New York City and Miami.”

New York, New York, reported the highest absolute levels across the three key metrics: occupancy (87.7%), ADR (US$298.11) and RevPAR (US$261.36).

See other recent news regarding: STR, ADR, RevPAR.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com