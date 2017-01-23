Hotels in USA Report Increase in ADR and RevPAR

|
According to data compiled by STR, the U.S. hotel industry reported mostly positive
year-on-year results in the three key performance metrics during
December 2016.
Compared with December 2015, occupancy was
nearly flat (-0.1% to 52.9%). However, ADR
rose 2.4% to US$119.01, and RevPAR grew 2.3% to US$62.98.
“After an outlier month [November], we returned
to the new industry normal in December,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s
senior VP of lodging insights. “This was the first December on
record where the number of room nights sold eclipsed 82 million,
but overall growth (RevPAR: +2.3%) was well below the full 2016
average (+3.2%). The month’s 1.8% supply increase was the highest
for the industry since June 2010, and we expect further
deceleration in performance growth as that supply growth continues
to trend upwards.”
Among the Top 25 Markets, San Diego, California,
posted the only double-digit increase in ADR (+10.8% to
US$136.10), which was the primary driver of the month’s largest
year-on-year increase in RevPAR (+17.9% to US$90.54). Occupancy
in the market was up 6.3% to 66.5%.
Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia, saw the
largest increase in occupancy (+7.0% to 55.5%) as well as the only
other double-digit lift in RevPAR (+12.5% to US$71.73).
New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the only
double-digit drop in ADR (-10.6% to US$127.86) and the largest
decrease in RevPAR (- 17.3% to US$71.69). Occupancy in the market
fell 7.5% to 56.1%.
Two additional markets experienced a
double-digit decline in RevPAR: Houston, Texas (-16.7% to
US$46.36), and Miami/Hialeah, Florida (-13.7% to US$158.80).
Houston reported the only double-digit occupancy
decrease (-10.4% to 50.6%) year-on-year.
“RevPAR growth in the Top 25 Markets (+0.2%) was
significantly lower than all other markets (+3.8%),” Freitag said.
“That is clearly a function of more supply growth in the larger
markets, especially the likes of New York City and Miami.”
New York, New York, reported the highest
absolute levels across the three key metrics: occupancy (87.7%),
ADR (US$298.11) and RevPAR (US$261.36).
See other recent
news regarding:
STR,
ADR,
RevPAR.