airberlin Appoints Götz Ahmelmann as Chief Commercial Officer

airberlin has appointed Götz Ahmelmann as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Götz Ahmelmann returns to airberlin from Etihad Airways where, since 2015, he successfully implemented projects among the European Etihad Airways Partners. Thomas Winkelmann, Chief Executive Officer for airberlin, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Götz back to airberlin to drive forward the new strategic direction of the airline. Götz has a proven track record with many years of experience in the commercial field. As he returns to Germany, he can utilize his existing knowledge and experience of working at airberlin to make changes swiftly. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Julio Rodriguez for his achievements in the CCO role. I wish him success as he moves forward in his career." Götz rejoined airberlin on 1 March. On the same date, Julio Rodriguez took up the position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) with NIKI which, from the summer 2017 season, will take over airberlin's transport agreements relating to certain leisure destinations in Southern Europe as well as North Africa and Turkey. airberlin has agreed to sell the shares it indirectly holds in NIKI to Etihad Airways, which will in turn contribute it to a new airline group to be established with TUI AG.