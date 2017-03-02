airberlin Appoints Götz Ahmelmann as Chief Commercial Officer

|
airberlin has appointed Götz Ahmelmann as Chief
Commercial Officer (CCO).
Götz Ahmelmann returns to airberlin from
Etihad Airways where, since 2015, he successfully implemented
projects among the European Etihad Airways Partners.
Thomas Winkelmann, Chief Executive Officer for
airberlin, said, "I’m delighted to welcome Götz back to airberlin
to drive forward the new strategic direction of the airline. Götz
has a proven track record with many years of experience in the
commercial field. As he returns to Germany, he can utilize his
existing knowledge and experience of working at airberlin to make
changes swiftly. I would also like to take this opportunity to
thank Julio Rodriguez for his achievements in the CCO role. I wish
him success as he moves forward in his career.”
Götz rejoined airberlin on 1 March. On the same
date, Julio Rodriguez took up the position of Chief Commercial
Officer (CCO) with NIKI which, from the summer
2017 season, will take over airberlin’s transport agreements
relating to certain leisure destinations in Southern Europe as
well as North Africa and Turkey.
airberlin has agreed to sell the
shares it indirectly holds in NIKI to Etihad Airways, which will
in turn contribute it to a new airline group to be established
with TUI AG.
