Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore to Use Solar Power

|
Singapore Cruise Centre’s (SCC) Tanah Merah
Ferry Terminal (TMFT) will become Singapore’s first solar-powered
ferry terminal in June 2017.
Under an agreement with Sunseap Group, SCC
will buy 100% of TMFT’s energy requirements via a hybrid offer
that allows SCC to utilise solar power and supply from the grid.
Sunseap will develop a 650 kiloWatt-peak
(kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system that will be placed atop the
ferry terminal. This allows TMFT to fulfill about one-third of its
daytime energy requirements. At the same time, Sunseap will also
supply grid electricity to TMFT to supplement the intermittent
source.
Ms Christina Siaw (pictured), SCC’s CEO, said, “As Singapore’s
leading operator of cruise and ferry terminals, SCC believes in
embracing sustainability in our operations and harnessing
technology to do so whenever possible. The deal with Sunseap will
allow us to tap solar power but still be assured of stability of
energy supply to keep our terminal running smoothly. At the same
time, we are reducing carbon footprint and achieving savings on
our electricity bills.”
Falling prices in solar modules in
recent years have triggered a phenomenon known as grid parity,
where the cost of generating solar electricity is equal or lower
than that of conventional sources. At the same time, the Singapore
government is encouraging businesses and households to go green
and has announced plans to implement a carbon tax in 2019 to get
companies to reduce greenhouse emissions and consider clean energy
options.
Mr Frank Phuan,
Co-Founder and Director of Sunseap Group, said, “Sunseap is always
looking for ways to make the adoption of clean energy a smooth
transition for our clients. The hybrid offer gives us more
flexibility to devise an attractive offer for our clients.”
When completed, the
solar PV system will give the 20-year-old ferry terminal a
facelift and allow TMFT to offset at least 327 tonnes of carbon
dioxide annually.
See other recent
news regarding:
Singapore,
Cruises,
Solar.