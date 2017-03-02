TravelNewsAsia.com
Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore to Use Solar Power

Singapore Cruise Centre’s (SCC) Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal (TMFT) will become Singapore’s first solar-powered ferry terminal in June 2017.

 Under an agreement with Sunseap Group, SCC will buy 100% of TMFT’s energy requirements via a hybrid offer that allows SCC to utilise solar power and supply from the grid.

Sunseap will develop a 650 kiloWatt-peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system that will be placed atop the ferry terminal. This allows TMFT to fulfill about one-third of its daytime energy requirements. At the same time, Sunseap will also supply grid electricity to TMFT to supplement the intermittent source.

Christina Siaw

Ms Christina Siaw (pictured), SCC’s CEO, said, “As Singapore’s leading operator of cruise and ferry terminals, SCC believes in embracing sustainability in our operations and harnessing technology to do so whenever possible. The deal with Sunseap will allow us to tap solar power but still be assured of stability of energy supply to keep our terminal running smoothly. At the same time, we are reducing carbon footprint and achieving savings on our electricity bills.”

Falling prices in solar modules in recent years have triggered a phenomenon known as grid parity, where the cost of generating solar electricity is equal or lower than that of conventional sources. At the same time, the Singapore government is encouraging businesses and households to go green and has announced plans to implement a carbon tax in 2019 to get companies to reduce greenhouse emissions and consider clean energy options.

Mr Frank Phuan, Co-Founder and Director of Sunseap Group, said, “Sunseap is always looking for ways to make the adoption of clean energy a smooth transition for our clients. The hybrid offer gives us more flexibility to devise an attractive offer for our clients.”

When completed, the solar PV system will give the 20-year-old ferry terminal a facelift and allow TMFT to offset at least 327 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

