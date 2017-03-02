Accor Opens First Mercure Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Accor has opened the first Mercure hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Located in Pudu, at the fringe of Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Bintang shopping belt, the Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade features 213 guest rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a Lobby Lounge, and a roof top pool, bar and fitness centre.

For events, meetings, weddings or corporate team building activities, the hotel’s three meeting rooms offering floor to ceiling natural light can accommodate up to 60 guests.

“We are very excited with the launch of our first Mercure brand in Kuala Lumpur,” said Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer, AccorHotels for Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. “With its distinct personality, Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade offers leisure and business travellers unconventional and modern accommodation that are locally inspired. The hotel’s strategic location offers guests easy access to the city’s vibrant shopping and entertainment district of Bukit Bintang.”

Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade showcases the colourful life of the city dwellers with modern art pieces that can be found around the hotel while elements of the Peranakan are depicted throughout Chorak Restaurant from floor tiles, display pieces to the food menu items served which includes Nyonya Curry Laksa, Nasi Lemak, Nasi Goreng and Tom Yam.

Cindy Yeoh, General Manager of Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade, said, “Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade offers travellers a warm setting that is both modern and comfortable. With its unique design and décor, guest can look forward to a personalised experience whether they’re on a business trip, holiday or a weekend break at the hotel.”

As part of its grand opening, travellers staying at Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade can enjoy a special rate starting at RM218 nett with breakfast for two from now until end of April 2017. Terms and conditions apply.



