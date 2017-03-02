Accor Opens First Mercure Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

|
Accor has opened the first
Mercure hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Located in Pudu, at the fringe
of Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Bintang shopping belt, the Mercure Kuala
Lumpur Shaw Parade features 213 guest rooms, an
all-day dining restaurant, a Lobby Lounge, and a roof top
pool, bar and fitness centre.
For events, meetings, weddings or
corporate team building activities, the hotel’s three meeting
rooms offering floor to ceiling natural light can accommodate up
to 60 guests.
“We are very excited with the launch of our
first Mercure brand in Kuala Lumpur,” said Garth Simmons, Chief Operating
Officer, AccorHotels for Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. “With its distinct
personality, Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade offers leisure and
business travellers unconventional and modern accommodation that
are locally inspired. The hotel’s strategic location offers guests
easy access to the city’s vibrant shopping and entertainment
district of Bukit Bintang.”
Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade showcases the colourful life
of the city dwellers with modern art pieces that can be found
around the hotel while elements of the Peranakan are depicted
throughout Chorak Restaurant from floor tiles, display pieces to
the food menu items served which includes Nyonya Curry Laksa, Nasi
Lemak, Nasi Goreng and Tom Yam.
Cindy Yeoh,
General Manager of Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade, said, “Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw
Parade offers travellers a warm setting that is both modern and
comfortable. With its unique design and décor, guest can look
forward to a personalised experience whether they’re on a business
trip, holiday or a weekend break at the hotel.”
As part of its grand opening,
travellers staying at Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade can enjoy a
special rate starting at RM218 nett with breakfast for two from now
until end of April 2017. Terms and conditions apply.
