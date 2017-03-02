Finnair, Skyscanner and Amadeus Join Forces to Boost Conversion with Assisted Bookings

|
Finnair has joined forces with Amadeus to launch a new Application
Programming Interface (API) based on IATA's NDC (New Distribution
Capability) XML messaging standard.
Finnair is
piloting the solution with Skyscanner, one of the world’s leading metasearch sites.
Travellers purchasing Finnair flights from
Skyscanner can complete their purchase without leaving the
Skyscanner platform, with a seamless process from search to booking.
The new NDC API from Amadeus offers an
additional distribution option for travel retailers to integrate Finnair’s flights, seats and ancillaries. It also adds to Amadeus’
existing assisted booking portfolio aimed at boosting conversion
for airlines in the increasingly important meta channel.
Rogier van Enk, Finnair’s Head of Commercial Strategy,
Distribution & Data Science, said, "Finnair is focused on growing
our operations, including ancillaries. This new solution adds yet
another option for our partners to sell the full range of Finnair
offers with an assisted booking through our systems – especially
startups – and at the same time, it can greatly enhance the
customer experience.
Manuel Midon, Amadeus’ Managing Director, Airline
Business, Northern & Western Europe, added, “As a technology
provider for the travel industry, our aim is to provide innovative
tools that meet the needs of airlines and travel sellers so they
can collaborate more closely to improve the shopping experience
for travellers through all channels. Our new NDC API is the latest
addition to Amadeus’ range of IT solutions for the real-time
distribution of fares and ancillaries, as well as an additional
option within our existing portfolio for airlines and metasearch
players wishing to implement assisted bookings flows.”
