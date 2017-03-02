Finnair, Skyscanner and Amadeus Join Forces to Boost Conversion with Assisted Bookings

Finnair has joined forces with Amadeus to launch a new Application Programming Interface (API) based on IATA's NDC (New Distribution Capability) XML messaging standard.

Finnair is piloting the solution with Skyscanner, one of the world’s leading metasearch sites.

Travellers purchasing Finnair flights from Skyscanner can complete their purchase without leaving the Skyscanner platform, with a seamless process from search to booking.

The new NDC API from Amadeus offers an additional distribution option for travel retailers to integrate Finnair’s flights, seats and ancillaries. It also adds to Amadeus’ existing assisted booking portfolio aimed at boosting conversion for airlines in the increasingly important meta channel.

Rogier van Enk, Finnair’s Head of Commercial Strategy, Distribution & Data Science, said, "Finnair is focused on growing our operations, including ancillaries. This new solution adds yet another option for our partners to sell the full range of Finnair offers with an assisted booking through our systems – especially startups – and at the same time, it can greatly enhance the customer experience.

Manuel Midon, Amadeus’ Managing Director, Airline Business, Northern & Western Europe, added, “As a technology provider for the travel industry, our aim is to provide innovative tools that meet the needs of airlines and travel sellers so they can collaborate more closely to improve the shopping experience for travellers through all channels. Our new NDC API is the latest addition to Amadeus’ range of IT solutions for the real-time distribution of fares and ancillaries, as well as an additional option within our existing portfolio for airlines and metasearch players wishing to implement assisted bookings flows.”



