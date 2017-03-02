FCS Computer Systems Relocates Global Headquarters to Singapore

|
FCS Computer Systems (FCS), a hospitality
technology operations solutions and services company, has
relocated its global headquarters to Singapore.
The office is located at New Tech Park in
Serangoon.
"Known for its vibrant technology industry, the
move to Singapore was a strategic one to support our goal of
bringing the most innovative hospitality technology solutions to
market," said Yoon Mun Chiew, Group CEO. "As an international
business hub, we are fully confident in Singapore's ability to
serve as a solid base as we continue to expand our presence
globally."
FCS will also leverage the resources of
Singapore's burgeoning digital ecosystem to support its upcoming
launch of CosmoPMS, a newly developed cloud-based property
management system designed for small hotels from the ground up.
FCS' comprehensive suite of hospitality
operations and management solutions currently consists of
e-Housekeeping, e-engineering, e-Connect, e-Concierge, e-Recovery
and e-Laundry, each designed to maximize back-of-house operations
and guest-facing services.
