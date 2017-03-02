FCS Computer Systems Relocates Global Headquarters to Singapore

FCS Computer Systems (FCS), a hospitality technology operations solutions and services company, has relocated its global headquarters to Singapore.

The office is located at New Tech Park in Serangoon.

"Known for its vibrant technology industry, the move to Singapore was a strategic one to support our goal of bringing the most innovative hospitality technology solutions to market," said Yoon Mun Chiew, Group CEO. "As an international business hub, we are fully confident in Singapore's ability to serve as a solid base as we continue to expand our presence globally."

FCS will also leverage the resources of Singapore's burgeoning digital ecosystem to support its upcoming launch of CosmoPMS, a newly developed cloud-based property management system designed for small hotels from the ground up.

FCS' comprehensive suite of hospitality operations and management solutions currently consists of e-Housekeeping, e-engineering, e-Connect, e-Concierge, e-Recovery and e-Laundry, each designed to maximize back-of-house operations and guest-facing services.

