TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 2 March 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

EgyptAir and Etihad Airways Sign Codeshare Agreement

Etihad Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with EgyptAir.

Due to be introduced in phases from 1 March 2017, the initial phase of the agreement will see Etihad Airways place its ‘EY’ code on EgyptAir operated flights between Abu Dhabi and Cairo, while EgyptAir will place its ‘MS’ code on Etihad Airways flights between the two capital cities.

During the second phase, Etihad Airways will gain access to major cities across Africa on flights operated by EgyptAir via its Cairo hub. In turn, EgyptAir will be able to access key routes to Australia and Asia served by Etihad Airways from its Abu Dhabi operational hub. The third phase will see the EY code placed on domestic flights across Egypt.

Etihad Airways Airbus A380

Members of Etihad Airways’ and EgyptAir’s loyalty programs – Etihad Guest and EgyptAir Plus – will be able to earn miles on the codeshare flights at a later stage, with a view to expanding the partnership to include additional destinations on both airlines’ networks.

More than 390,000 passengers were carried on the Abu Dhabi – Cairo route in 2016 and over two million guests have travelled between the two countries since 2007.

Etihad Airways currently operates 28 flights each week between Abu Dhabi and Cairo, while EgyptAir serves the route 21 times a week.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways’ Chief Executive Officer, said, “EgyptAir is one of Africa’s most established and renowned airlines with an extensive network spanning cities across the African continent. This new codeshare agreement reinforces Etihad Airways’ commitment to a partnership strategy with airlines around the world that provides guests with more travel options to destinations worldwide. Our newest partner will also help further promote tourism, cultural and business opportunities between the UAE and Africa.”

Captain Sherif Ezzat, EgyptAir Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This agreement will open new skies to our customers and we look forward to working with Etihad Airways to offer all guests a superior service provided by our highly skilled and professional crews. In a future phase, Etihad Airways customers will be able to enjoy true Egyptian hospitality on board our flights to a number of African destinations with convenient timings in addition to accessing domestic destinations in Egypt."

See other recent news regarding: EgyptAir, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi, Egypt, Codeshare.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com