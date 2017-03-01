EgyptAir and Etihad Airways Sign Codeshare Agreement

|
Etihad Airways has signed a codeshare agreement
with EgyptAir.
Due to be introduced in phases from 1 March
2017, the
initial phase of the agreement will see Etihad Airways place its ‘EY’
code on EgyptAir operated flights between Abu Dhabi and Cairo,
while EgyptAir will place its ‘MS’ code on Etihad Airways flights
between the two capital cities.
During the second
phase, Etihad Airways will gain access to major cities across
Africa on flights operated by EgyptAir via its Cairo hub. In turn,
EgyptAir will be able to access key routes to Australia and Asia
served by Etihad Airways from its Abu Dhabi operational hub. The
third phase will see the EY code placed on domestic flights across
Egypt.
Members of Etihad Airways’ and EgyptAir’s
loyalty programs – Etihad Guest and EgyptAir Plus – will be able
to earn miles on the codeshare flights at a later stage, with a
view to expanding the partnership to include additional
destinations on both airlines’ networks.
More than
390,000 passengers were carried on the Abu Dhabi – Cairo route in
2016 and over two million guests have travelled between the two
countries since 2007.
Etihad Airways currently
operates 28 flights each week between Abu Dhabi and Cairo, while
EgyptAir serves the route 21 times a week.
Peter
Baumgartner, Etihad Airways’ Chief Executive Officer, said,
“EgyptAir is one of Africa’s most established and renowned
airlines with an extensive network spanning cities across the
African continent. This new codeshare agreement reinforces Etihad
Airways’ commitment to a partnership strategy with airlines around
the world that provides guests with more travel options to destinations worldwide. Our newest partner will also help further
promote tourism, cultural and business opportunities between the UAE and Africa.”
Captain Sherif Ezzat, EgyptAir
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This agreement will open new skies to our customers and we
look forward to working with Etihad Airways to offer all guests a
superior service provided by our highly skilled and professional
crews. In a future phase, Etihad Airways customers
will be able to enjoy true Egyptian hospitality on board our
flights to a number of African destinations with convenient
timings in addition to accessing domestic destinations in Egypt."
