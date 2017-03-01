EgyptAir and Etihad Airways Sign Codeshare Agreement

Etihad Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with EgyptAir. Due to be introduced in phases from 1 March 2017, the initial phase of the agreement will see Etihad Airways place its ‘EY’ code on EgyptAir operated flights between Abu Dhabi and Cairo, while EgyptAir will place its ‘MS’ code on Etihad Airways flights between the two capital cities. During the second phase, Etihad Airways will gain access to major cities across Africa on flights operated by EgyptAir via its Cairo hub. In turn, EgyptAir will be able to access key routes to Australia and Asia served by Etihad Airways from its Abu Dhabi operational hub. The third phase will see the EY code placed on domestic flights across Egypt. Members of Etihad Airways’ and EgyptAir’s loyalty programs – Etihad Guest and EgyptAir Plus – will be able to earn miles on the codeshare flights at a later stage, with a view to expanding the partnership to include additional destinations on both airlines’ networks. More than 390,000 passengers were carried on the Abu Dhabi – Cairo route in 2016 and over two million guests have travelled between the two countries since 2007. Etihad Airways currently operates 28 flights each week between Abu Dhabi and Cairo, while EgyptAir serves the route 21 times a week. Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways’ Chief Executive Officer, said, “EgyptAir is one of Africa’s most established and renowned airlines with an extensive network spanning cities across the African continent. This new codeshare agreement reinforces Etihad Airways’ commitment to a partnership strategy with airlines around the world that provides guests with more travel options to destinations worldwide. Our newest partner will also help further promote tourism, cultural and business opportunities between the UAE and Africa.” Captain Sherif Ezzat, EgyptAir Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This agreement will open new skies to our customers and we look forward to working with Etihad Airways to offer all guests a superior service provided by our highly skilled and professional crews. In a future phase, Etihad Airways customers will be able to enjoy true Egyptian hospitality on board our flights to a number of African destinations with convenient timings in addition to accessing domestic destinations in Egypt."

