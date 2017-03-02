|
Emirates is to launch a series of new cabin
products and enhancements in 2017 for both its A380 and Boeing 777
fleet.
The multi-million dollar cabin interiors upgrade
programme includes an enhanced Onboard Lounge for its flagship
Airbus A380 aircraft.
“The A380 Onboard Lounge is hugely popular with our customers, and
has become an iconic feature of Emirates’ A380 offering.
Particularly on long-haul flights, our customers tell us they
appreciate the opportunity to stretch their legs and mingle in the
relaxed, yet classy lounge area,” said Sir Tim Clark, President
Emirates Airline. “Since we first
launched the product in 2008, our A380 Onboard Lounge has gone
through small but successive enhancements in line with customer
feedback to increase the amount of space for our customers to
interact in the lounge. In our latest revamp, we have taken
inspiration from private yacht cabins, and amongst other
thoughtful touches, we have increased the seating space, and also
made it more intimate and conducive for our passengers to socialise or enjoy our lounge service.”
The new
Emirates A380 Onboard Lounge will make its first public appearance
at the Emirates Infinite Possibilities stand during ITB Berlin,
one of the world’s largest tourism trade fairs.
It is currently
being installed onto one of Emirates’ brand new A380 aircraft at
Airbus’ facilities, and will make its operational debut in July
2017.
Enhanced Emirates A380 Onboard Lounge
Features
While retaining the trademark
horseshoe-shaped bar, Emirates’ latest A380 Onboard Lounge will
offer more seating space with a new seating arrangement along the
windows on both sides of the bar.
Inspired by private yacht
cabins, each seating area will have a table and window view.
Overall, the lounge can comfortably accommodate up to 26
passengers at a time, including 8 seated.
The new
Onboard Lounge will also feature an airier look and feel. Lighter
champagne colours will be used in the cabin and lounge seating,
accented by a glossy dark wood trim.
Emirates will
also introduce soundproof curtains to partition the Onboard Lounge
area from the other cabins, put in additional soft ambient
lighting options, new window blinds with integrated LED mood
lighting, and subwoofers for surround sound.
The lounge also
features a 55-inch LCD screen so customers can view the latest
flight information, or enjoy live TV broadcasts of the latest news
or sports updates.
All of Emirates’ 93 A380s
currently in service feature the Onboard Lounge. The enhanced
lounge product will be similarly located on the upper deck of the
aircraft, for First and Business Class passengers.
At the
lounge, customers can enjoy gourmet canapés, handpicked wines from
around the world and limited edition fine spirits, as well as
signature cocktails prepared by the bartender.
Aside from the Onboard Lounge, the Emirates A380 is also renowned
for its First Class Private Suites and Shower
Spas; spacious lie-flat Business Class pods with personal
mini-bars; onboard Wi-Fi; and Emirates’
multi-award winning ‘ice’ Digital Widescreen with more than 2,500
channels of movies, TV programs, music and podcasts.
Emirates flies the A380 to 46 cities on 5 continents. It is
the world’s largest operator of the A380 aircraft with 93 of these
double-decked aircraft in service, and a further 49 on order.
Testimony to the popularity of the aircraft amongst travellers,
Emirates has carried nearly 70 million passengers on its flagship
aircraft since 2008.
