Air Caraïbes Takes Delivery of First Airbus A350-900

Air Caraïbes has taken delivery of its first
Airbus A350-900, opening up a new era in air transport to the
French Caribbean.
With this latest delivery, Air Caraïbes becomes
the first French airline to operate the A350 XWB.
This A350-900 can accommodate 389 passengers in
a three-class configuration, (18 in Business, 45 in Premium
Economy and 326 in Economy).
Air Caraïbes plans to operate its A350 XWB
alongside the A330s it already has in service.
The A350 XWB is powered by new-generation
Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.
