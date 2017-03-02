Air Caraïbes Takes Delivery of First Airbus A350-900

Air Caraïbes has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-900, opening up a new era in air transport to the French Caribbean.

With this latest delivery, Air Caraïbes becomes the first French airline to operate the A350 XWB.

This A350-900 can accommodate 389 passengers in a three-class configuration, (18 in Business, 45 in Premium Economy and 326 in Economy).

Air Caraïbes plans to operate its A350 XWB alongside the A330s it already has in service.

The A350 XWB is powered by new-generation Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

See other recent news regarding: Air Caraibes, A350-900, Caribbean.