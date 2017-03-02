A321neo Powered by CFM LEAP-1A Engines Receives Type Certification

Following a comprehensive flight test programme, the A321neo powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines has been granted joint Type Certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The A321neo powered by CFM engines, successfully completed a certification programme accumulating over 400 flight hours in more than 160 flights.

The tests validated the aircraft airframe and systems well beyond their design limits to meet all airworthiness criteria.

The A321neo with CFM engines is the fourth member of the NEO Family certified over the last 15 months, giving customers of the A320neo Family the option of two engine types; Pratt & Whitney’s Pure Power PW1100G-JM and CFM’s LEAP-1A.

“The A321neo offers operators the perfect balance between fuel efficiency, comfort and environmental performance. It is the clear market leader in the 200 plus seat category,” said Fabrice Brégier, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft. Certification is a rewarding tribute to all the teams who have been instrumental in achieving this essential milestone.”

