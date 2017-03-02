A321neo Powered by CFM LEAP-1A Engines Receives Type Certification

|
Following a comprehensive flight test programme,
the A321neo powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines has
been granted joint Type Certification from the European Aviation
Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA).
The A321neo powered by CFM engines, successfully completed a
certification programme accumulating over 400 flight hours in more
than 160 flights.
The tests validated the aircraft airframe and
systems well beyond their design limits to meet all airworthiness
criteria.
The A321neo with CFM engines is the fourth member of the
NEO Family certified over the last 15 months, giving customers of
the A320neo Family the option of two engine types; Pratt &
Whitney’s Pure Power PW1100G-JM and CFM’s LEAP-1A.
“The A321neo offers operators the perfect balance
between fuel efficiency, comfort and environmental performance. It
is the clear market leader in the 200 plus seat category,” said Fabrice Brégier, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft.
Certification is a rewarding tribute to all the teams who have
been instrumental in achieving this essential milestone.”
