TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 22 Sept 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Visa Launches Concierge App in Singapore

Visa has launched a mobile app in Singapore that enables cardholders to access a host of services on their mobile phone.

Downloadable on iOS App Store and Google Android Store, Singapore is the first market in Southeast Asia where this mobile app is available.

Traditionally, cardholders need to dial a hotline or email a concierge service provider to engage their services. The new Visa concierge mobile app offers a real-time channel for consumers to arrange for services such as hotel, flight and restaurant reservations, event ticket purchases or other enquiries. A live-chat function is also available on the app, enabling users to chat with a customer service representative directly to make personalised and bespoke requests.

Visa has launched concierge mobile app in Singapore that enables cardholders to access a host of services on their mobile phone. Downloadable on iOS App Store and Google Android Store, Singapore is the first market in Southeast Asia where this mobile app is available. Click to enlarge.

Research conducted by Visa highlighted that a third (32%) of consumers in Singapore use concierge services at least once a month. Use of concierge services is most prevalent amongst millennial cardholders, with almost four in five (78%) having used concierge services. Top service categories include restaurant reservations (57%), travel planning (52%), and shopping (41%).

“Singaporeans are becoming increasingly digital, and this is even more so for the affluent segment, where three in four cardholders are digitally active using mobile apps and wallets,” said Ms. Ooi Huey Tyng (Tyng), Visa Country Manager for Singapore and Brunei. “The introduction of on-demand services, where Singaporeans are able to order and purchase a product or service on the go, are used to a high level of speed and efficiency. At Visa, we see the need to provide our affluent cardholders the same level of efficiency when it comes to concierge requests. Singapore currently leads the Southeast Asia region in terms of the highest number of concierge requests. With the Visa concierge app, they will appreciate the convenience of accessing a multitude of services via their mobile, without having to dial into a hotline or send an email.”

In the past year, 71% of all concierge requests made by Visa cardholders in Southeast Asia were from Singapore. This is followed by Malaysia (20%) and Philippines (4.5%).

“As Singapore moves towards a Smart Nation, Singaporeans are encouraged to go digital. The Visa Concierge app is aligned with both the demand from our mobile-first consumers and the Singapore Government’s Smart Nation initiatives,” Tyng said.

When asked about the top concerns faced when making concierge requests via hotline and email, more than half (56%) of respondents say it is troublesome to wait for the customer service representatives to respond to their requests.. This is followed by having to verify their identity and card number for each request made (46%) and miscommunication with a customer service representative (45%).

92% of respondents are receptive to trying concierge services via a mobile app. Top perceived benefits include the ability to make concierge requests immediately (79%) and the ability to track all past and present records on the mobile app (65%).

See other recent news regarding: Visa, Concierge, Singapore, App.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com