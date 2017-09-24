Visa Launches Concierge App in Singapore

|
Visa has launched a mobile app in
Singapore that enables cardholders to access a host of services on
their mobile phone.
Downloadable on iOS App Store and Google
Android Store, Singapore is the first market in Southeast Asia
where this mobile app is available.
Traditionally, cardholders need to dial a
hotline or email a concierge service provider to engage their
services. The new Visa concierge mobile app offers a real-time
channel for consumers to arrange for services such as
hotel, flight and restaurant reservations, event ticket purchases
or other enquiries. A live-chat function is also available on the
app, enabling users to chat with a customer service representative
directly to make personalised and bespoke requests.
Research conducted by Visa highlighted that a third (32%)
of consumers in Singapore use concierge services at least once a
month. Use of concierge services is most prevalent amongst
millennial cardholders, with almost four in five (78%) having used concierge
services. Top service categories include restaurant reservations
(57%), travel planning (52%), and shopping (41%).
“Singaporeans are becoming increasingly digital,
and this is even more so for the affluent segment, where three in
four cardholders are digitally active using mobile apps and
wallets,” said Ms. Ooi Huey Tyng (Tyng), Visa Country
Manager for Singapore and Brunei. “The introduction of on-demand services, where
Singaporeans are able to order and purchase a product or service
on the go, are used to a high level of speed and efficiency. At
Visa, we see the need to provide our affluent cardholders the same
level of efficiency when it comes to concierge requests. Singapore
currently leads the Southeast Asia region in terms of the highest
number of concierge requests. With the Visa concierge app, they
will appreciate the convenience of accessing a multitude of
services via their mobile, without having to dial into a hotline
or send an email.”
In the past year, 71% of all concierge requests made by Visa cardholders
in Southeast Asia were from Singapore. This is followed by
Malaysia (20%) and Philippines (4.5%).
“As Singapore moves towards a Smart Nation, Singaporeans are
encouraged to go digital. The Visa Concierge app is aligned with
both the demand from our mobile-first consumers and the Singapore
Government’s Smart Nation initiatives,” Tyng said.
When asked about
the top concerns faced when making concierge requests via hotline
and email, more than half (56%) of respondents say it is
troublesome to wait for the customer service representatives to
respond to their requests.. This is followed by having to verify
their identity and card number for each request made (46%)
and miscommunication with a customer service representative (45%).
92% of respondents are
receptive to trying concierge services via a mobile app. Top
perceived benefits include the ability to make concierge requests
immediately (79%) and the ability to track all past and
present records on the mobile app (65%).
