Malaysia's Minister of Tourism Gives Keynote Speech at Tourism Expo Japan 2017

[HD video and podcast below] The Honorable Dato' Seri Mohamed Nazri bin Abdul Aziz, Malaysia's Minister of Tourism and Culture, gave a keynote speech at the opening of Tourism Expo Japan on Thursday.

Taking place at Tokyo Big Sight from 21 to 24 September, the event, previously known as the JATA Tourism Expo, has attracted buyers and sellers from around the world.

In his speech, the Minister gave an update on the status of tourism in Malaysia, as well as some insights into the direction he is leading the country's tourism industry.

Tourism Malaysia Update at Tourism Expo Japan 2017

PODCAST

Your browser does not support this audio element.

See other recent news regarding: JATA, Japan, Malaysia.