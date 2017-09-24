Malaysia's Minister of Tourism Gives Keynote Speech at Tourism Expo Japan 2017

|
[HD video and podcast
below] The Honorable Dato' Seri Mohamed Nazri bin Abdul
Aziz, Malaysia's Minister of Tourism and Culture, gave a keynote
speech at the opening of Tourism Expo Japan on Thursday.
Taking place at Tokyo Big Sight from 21 to
24 September, the event, previously known as the JATA Tourism
Expo, has attracted buyers and sellers from around the world.
In his speech, the Minister gave an update on
the status of tourism in Malaysia, as well as some insights into
the direction he is leading the country's tourism industry.
Tourism Malaysia Update
at Tourism Expo Japan 2017
