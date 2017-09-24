Philippine Airlines Takes Delivery of Second Bombardier Q400

|
Philippine Airlines has taken delivery of its
second bi-class next generation Bombardier Q400.
The 86-seat plane, to be utilized for select
intra-domestic routes, departed from Toronto and made technical
stops in Newfoundland (Canada), Lebourget (France), Malta, Egypt,
the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Thailand
before landing in Manila.
In command of the aircraft were Captain Ryan
Buhawe and Captain Melvin Olazo. Completing the flight deck roster
were Crew Chief Moises Menor, First Officer Jeffrey Royce Panit,
aircraft mechanics Jayson Gregorio and Willy Caducio.
PAL and Bombardier
signed an agreement at the Paris Air Show for the purchase of 12
Next Gen Q4s; the remaining 10 units of which will be delivered
within 2017 - 2019.
The newest member of the PAL family brings to 83
the total number of planes on the airline's fleet.
