TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 22 Sept 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

AccorHotels Opens Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11

Accor has expanded its portfolio of hotels in Thailand with the opening of the Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11.

Sukhumvit Soi 11 has long been a magnet for tourists, expats and locals attracted by the numerous restaurants, bars and clubs that fill the street with life. Its central location in downtown Bangkok, contributes to the attractiveness of the street, with the BTS Skytrain Nana Station and MRT Subway Asoke Station within easy walking distance. The easy access to the expressway also puts both airports within 40 minutes reach.

The Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 offers a choice of 232 rooms and suites. The 34 sqm Deluxe Rooms feature a 43-inch widescreen TV, coffee/tea making facilities and mini bar, while the 43 sqm Privilege Rooms features an espresso machine, a Bluetooth smart TV.

Entrance of Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11. Click to enlarge.

The suites on the uppermost floors offer a separate living room that can accommodate families on long and short term stays.

Guests staying in the Privilege Rooms and Suites also have exclusive access to the Privilege Club on the 16th floor, where a choice of complimentary snacks and beverages are available daily.

For those who wish to dine in, El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse offers a selection of locally sourced and sustainable produce while Alex Brasserie, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, serves daily buffet and à la carte menu options featuring live DJ music into the late hours. For the sun lovers, the Pool Bar is the perfect place to chill over a refreshing drink and snack.

The hotel also features a fitness centre and a rooftop swimming pool. Guests can also enjoy a pampering spa treatment at the Le Spa with L’Occitane, located just a few steps away at the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit.

Hotel Manager Suchada Jirapanitcharoen, said, “Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 offers a unique heritage charm synonymous with comfort and quality in one of Bangkok’s busiest business and entertainment district. Popular with local and international travellers, Sukhumvit is the pulse of Bangkok and home to many top restaurants and bars”

 Of the sixteen properties AccorHotels plans to open in Thailand over the next three years, eight are in Bangkok.

See other recent news regarding: AccorHotels, Thailand, Mercure, Sukhumvit.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com