AccorHotels Opens Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11

Accor has expanded its portfolio of hotels in Thailand with the opening of the Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11.

Sukhumvit Soi 11 has long been a magnet for tourists, expats and locals attracted by the numerous restaurants, bars and clubs that fill the street with life. Its central location in downtown Bangkok, contributes to the attractiveness of the street, with the BTS Skytrain Nana Station and MRT Subway Asoke Station within easy walking distance. The easy access to the expressway also puts both airports within 40 minutes reach.

The Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 offers a choice of 232 rooms and suites. The 34 sqm Deluxe Rooms feature a 43-inch widescreen TV, coffee/tea making facilities and mini bar, while the 43 sqm Privilege Rooms features an espresso machine, a Bluetooth smart TV.

The suites on the uppermost floors offer a separate living room that can accommodate families on long and short term stays.

Guests staying in the Privilege Rooms and Suites also have exclusive access to the Privilege Club on the 16th floor, where a choice of complimentary snacks and beverages are available daily.

For those who wish to dine in, El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse offers a selection of locally sourced and sustainable produce while Alex Brasserie, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, serves daily buffet and à la carte menu options featuring live DJ music into the late hours. For the sun lovers, the Pool Bar is the perfect place to chill over a refreshing drink and snack.

The hotel also features a fitness centre and a rooftop swimming pool. Guests can also enjoy a pampering spa treatment at the Le Spa with L’Occitane, located just a few steps away at the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit.

Hotel Manager Suchada Jirapanitcharoen, said, “Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 offers a unique heritage charm synonymous with comfort and quality in one of Bangkok’s busiest business and entertainment district. Popular with local and international travellers, Sukhumvit is the pulse of Bangkok and home to many top restaurants and bars”

Of the sixteen properties AccorHotels plans to open in Thailand over the next three years, eight are in Bangkok.



