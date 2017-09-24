Japan Airlines Orders Four More Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners

Japan Airlines has ordered four more Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

The order is valued at more than $900 million at current list prices, and will expand JAL's Dreamliner fleet to 49 airplanes.

"This order for additional 787 Dreamliners, is a key part of our strategy as we look to bolster our existing route network and strengthen our position ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo," said Yoshiharu Ueki, President of Japan Airlines. "The superior noise performance of the 787 will play a critical role in meeting our commitment for quieter operations within our domestic network going forward."

With 34 airplanes, Japan Airlines currently operates the second largest 787 Dreamliner fleet in the world. The carrier is expected to receive its 35th Dreamliner, a 787-9 this week. With this new order, Japan Airlines' 787 fleet include 29 787-8s and 20 787-9 airplanes.

"We are honored to partner with Japan Airlines once again as they further expand their world-class fleet with additional 787 Dreamliners," said Kevin McAllister, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "JAL has been able to successfully grow its business over the years, while generating healthy profits due to the efficiency and reliability of their 787 fleet."

Japan Airlines became the first airline in the world to take delivery of a 787 powered by General Electric GEnx engines in 2012.



