Finalists of 2017 HICAP Hotel Deals of the Year

The organizers of the annual Hotel Investment
Conference Asia Pacific (HICAP), have revealed the
finalists of the Reggie Shiu Development of the Year, Single
Asset Transaction of the Year, and the M&A Deal of the Year
Awards.
The awards will be presented at the 28th annual HICAP,
scheduled for 18-20 October 2017 at the InterContinental Hong
Kong.
Finalists for the Reggie Shiu Development of the Year
Award are:
ALILA FORT BISHANGARTH (Jaipur, India)
Adopting adaptive reuse for the rehabilitation of this 18th
century fort, has created a unique 59 suite hotel offering an
architecturally and historically rich experience for guests,
encompassing fun, indulgence, discovery, and respect for the past.
The design direction is decidedly stark and spartan, marked by
clean and uncluttered interiors judiciously woven with
Rajput/Mughal elements. Without any typical floor plans, the
architects took some 1,800 hours to draw up 23 different room
configurations to fit around the original 2-3m wide walls,
ensuring picture windows for all guest rooms. F&B options are a
veritable treasure hunt where turrets, cellars and secret passages
have been turned into bars, lounges and creative spaces for dining
and meetings.
Owner: Knights & Kings
Operator: Two
Roads Hospitality
Architecture and Interiors: STHAPATYA
Architects
Development Cost: USD15 million (approx.)
BAWAH PRIVATE
ISLAND (Anambas Archipelago, Indonesia)
6 islands, 3 lagoons
and l3 white beaches. 39 beautiful beach and water villas and
public areas (with original vegetation around) are made with
sustainable materials (no heavy machinery was used construction).
Located only 2 hours by seaplane from Singapore, development of
this luxury eco-friendly resort was an incredible challenge, but a
worthwhile one. The resort will be supporting a foundation
protecting oceans and flora with the objective of turning Bawah
Island into a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Bawah will also be a pilot
site for The Renewable Energy Integration Demonstrator Singapore
(REIDS). Bawah is a conception of luxury focusing on simplicity in
the sense of purity, rare natural experience and simplification of
choices for guests.
Owner: Private Consortium led by Tim Hartnoll
Architecture and Interiors: eco.id
Development Cost: USD30
million (approx.)
FOUR SEASONS KYOTO (Japan)
Integrated with 800-year old historical gardens, the Four Seasons
Kyoto respects the old urban scenery with its architectural
design, while introducing a new interpretation of Japanese design
in its interiors with centuries old local artisan products
interspersed throughout. The 123 guest rooms and suites, plus 57
residences, overlook the expansive and well-tonsured gardens. Four
dining options include an exclusive sushi restaurant, a modern
brasserie, lounge and a garden teahouse used for meditative tea ceremonies by day that transforms at twilight into a bar serving
fine sakes.
Owner: Berjaya Corporation
Operator: Four
Seasons Hotels & Resorts
Architect: Kume Sekki, Jun Mitsui
Associates (Porte Cochére), Yamamoto Atlir (Tea House)
Interiors: Hirsh Bedner & Associates, Kokai Studio (Main
Restaurant), Strick Land (Sushi Restaurant)
Development Cost:
JPY40 billion (USD368 million)
Finalists for the Single
Asset Transaction of the Year Award are:
HILTON MELBOURNE
SOUTH WHARF (Australia)
Part of the Melbourne Convention Centre,
the 396-room hotel was acquired for AUD230 million (USD184.4
million) in July 2017 by UOL Group Limited from Host Hotels &
Resorts. The transaction met Singapore-based UOL Group’s desire to
expand its Pan Pacific Hotel Group (PPHG) portfolio and hotel
management businesses in the Oceania region — the hotel was
rebranded as the Pan Pacific Melbourne and adds to existing PPHG
properties in Perth, Darling Harbour, Parramatta and Melbourne
Airport. The deal also enabled seller Host Hotels & Resorts to
achieve an attractive sale price for its sole remaining asset in
Australia.
Advisors (Seller): Baker McKenzie, JLL Hotels &
Hospitality Group.
HYATT REGENCY OSAKA (Japan)
Acquired
for JPY 16 billion (USD147.45 million) by Hoshino Resorts REIT
from Hong Kong-based Gaw Capital Partners (GCP) in November 2016,
this deal represents the largest non-sponsor REIT hotel
transaction in Japan to date. The hotel is a rare and desirable
transaction and an opportunistic buy for Hoshino Resorts REIT,
being one of the only high-quality, full-service
internationally-branded hotels in the mostly limited-service Osaka
market. The deal also involved a complicated land lease
negotiation with the city of Osaka. Since its acquisition by GCP
in 2014, the hotel has seen improved profit margins from market
growth, cost management and energy investment. Its turnaround and
subsequent sale capitalizes on increased investment interest in
one of Japan’s fastest growing markets.
Advisors (Buyer):
Savills
NOVOTEL MELBOURNE ON COLLINS (Australia)
The
acquisition of Novotel Melbourne on Collins by Frasers Hospitality
Trust (FHT) in October 2016 was the most significant hotel
transaction in Melbourne, Australia at that time. FHT, a global
hotel and serviced residence trust listed on the Singapore
Exchange, acquired the hotel for AUD237 million from LaSalle
Opportunity Fund. The acquisition adds income contribution from
Melbourne which is a healthy, growing market, and further
diversifies FHT’s earnings base. With the addition of Novotel
Melbourne on Collins, FHT now has a portfolio of 15 quality assets
located across Asia, Australia and Europe. Its portfolio value has
increased from SGD2.1 billion as at 30 September 2016 to SGD2.3
billion as at 30 June 2017, with its Australia properties (which
comprise Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, Novotel Rockford Darling
Harbour, Fraser Suites Sydney and Novotel Melbourne on Collins)
accounting for nearly one-third of its portfolio value. LaSalle
Opportunity Fund purchased Novotel Melbourne on Collins and the
adjoining Collins Street mall in 2012.
Advisors (Seller): King & Wood Mallesons;
JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group
Advisors (Buyer): Baker McKenzie
Finalists for the M&A Deal of
the Year Award are:
CHINA LODGING GROUP (HUAZHU HOTELS)
ACQUISITION OF CRYSTAL ORANGE HOTEL HOLDINGS
China-based
multi-brand hotel company China Lodging Group’s subsidiary, China
Lodging Holdings, acquired all of the equity interests of leading
boutique hotel operator Crystal Orange Hotel Holdings'
shareholders for approximately USD531.9 million. Announced in Feb
2017, the deal closed May 2017. Crystal Orange’s positioning and
style will complement Shanghai-based China Lodging’s coverage and
development capability in China, as well as its corporate
philosophy and brand portfolio as one of China’s largest hotel
groups. China Lodging Group has approximately 620 leased hotels —
over 2,070 managed/franchised hotels and approximately 80
franchised hotels in operation and over 20 leased hotels and
approximately 660 managed/franchised and franchised hotels under
development. Beijing-based boutique hotel operator Crystal Orange
was founded in 2006. Its portfolio includes more than 100 hotels
primarily located in tier one and tier two cities.
Advisors (Seller): Morgan Stanley, Latham &
Watkins and Han Yi Law
Advisors (Buyer): Fangda Partners, Davis
Polk & Wardwell
V
HOTEL MANAGEMENT ACQUISITION OF PREMIER INN THAI PORTFOLIO
The
acquisition represents Singapore-based V Hotel Management’s first
hotel investment in Thailand in line with their strategy to expand
their offering of affordable midscale accommodation in the region,
and seller WHRI’s divestment of their Thai portfolio as part of
their withdrawal strategy of the Premier Inn business in Asia. The
acquisition was completed in June 2017 for THB 1.4 billion
(approximately USD42.3 million). The portfolio was acquired with
vacant possession, enabling the buyer to establish presence in two
of Thailand’s key tourism destinations with an operator of their
choice. Additionally, the properties were available with BOI
foreign ownership privilege, allowing the buyer to hold 100%
ownership. The transaction was one of only a few hotel portfolio
sales ever to be transacted on the open market in Thailand.
Advisors (Seller): JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group
