Citilink Indonesia Joins Hahn Air Systems' H1-Air Partner Network

Hahn Air Systems has signed a distribution
agreement with the Indonesian low-cost airline, Citilink
Indonesia.
The deal enables Citilink Indonesia to offer its flights to travel
agencies worldwide without needing to have its own
direct GDS interface.
Citilink Indonesia, a
low-cost-carrier subsidiary of Garuda Indonesia, is the latest
airline to join Hahn Air Systems' H1-Air partner network, which
entails a customer portfolio of more than 70 partners.
Based at Soekarno Hatta Airport (CGK) in Jakarta, Citilink Indonesia offers
244 daily flights to 31 destinations including Surabaya (SUB),
Batam (BTH), Bandung (BDO), Banjarmasin (BDJ), Denpasar (DPS),
Balikpapan (BPN), Yogyakarta (JOG) and Medan (KNO).
“Citilink Indonesia is a major player in the Indonesian low-cost
segment and a great addition to our network,” said Alexander Proschka, Head of Hahn Air Systems. “We are delighted to support
them in growing their global footprint and in penetrating untapped
markets, as well as and ultimately providing them incremental
revenue.”
By utilising the H1-Air
product, airlines with limited or no GDS connection of their own
are able to outsource indirect distribution to Hahn Air Systems.
Using the standard GDS ticketing process, over 100,000 travel
agents in more than 190 markets can issue the services of these
carriers under the code H1 on the Hahn Air HR-169 document.
President and CEO of Citilink Indonesia,
Juliandra Nurtjahjo, said, “This cooperation is an important
strategic step for Citilink Indonesia especially in our efforts to
take our indirect distribution to the next level. By leveraging on
Hahn Air Systems’ innovative distribution solution, we are now
able to unlock new business opportunities and capture incremental
bookings via travel agents.”
