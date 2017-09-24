Rosewood to Take Over U.S. Embassy in London

|
Rosewood has been appointed by
global real estate investment firm Qatari Diar to manage a new,
ultra-luxury hotel located on Grosvenor Square in
London’s prestigious Mayfair district.
Set to be housed in the iconic building
which currently serves as the U.S. Embassy, the hotel will be the
second Rosewood property in London and will open as the sixth
property in Europe.
“We are
thrilled to embark on this exciting new venture, which will bring
new life to this iconic building. The prestigious Mayfair
neighborhood embodies elegance, culture, and sophistication,
making it the ideal location for Rosewood’s second property in
London,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood
Hotel Group. “As one of Europe’s most coveted travel destinations,
London strikes a special balance between the historical charms of
the past and the contemporary comforts of the present, catering to
a multitude of experiences that often cannot be found in one
place. We look forward to providing guests with a property that is
equally as captivating, and that will serve as a backdrop for the
rich and authentic adventures that the city affords.”
The property will offer 137 guestrooms and suites, as
well as a variety of dining and entertainment spaces, including
five gourmet restaurants.
The property will also feature a
signature spa, which will provide guests with a luxurious retreat
from the bustling streets of London, as well as six flagship
retail spaces and a grand ballroom with space for up to 1,000
guests.
Esteemed British architect, Sir David Chipperfield, has
been selected to oversee the design process, which will reimagine
the mid-20th century listed building through elegant interior
upgrades while still maintaining the integrity of the property
through the preservation of the building’s original, Grade II
listed façade.
“We are delighted to welcome
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts on-board with this exciting
re-development of the U.S. Embassy building. This is a major
opportunity for London and a hotel of this exceptional calibre
perfectly aligns with our vision and ambition to renew the heart
of Mayfair and cement the neighbourhood’s unique character as the
leading hospitality, arts and luxury retail quarter in London for
residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Sheikh Jassim Al-Thani,
chief development officer of Qatari Diar, Europe & Americas. “We
look forward to working with the brand on this project to realise
our long-term commitment to deliver a world-class hotel that seeks
to re-establish Mayfair’s distinguished reputation as an
outstanding place to live, work and visit.”
