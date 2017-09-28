AirAsia Launches Special Meal for Children

AirAsia has launched a new inflight meal, Lil’ Star Combo, specially created to suit the taste buds of young flyers.

To celebrate the launch, all children aged 2 to 12 flying with AirAsia on 28 September 2017 will receive a complimentary Lil’ Star Combo meal, while stocks last.

Guests travelling with their little ones on other dates are able to pre-book the meal for only RM10 on AirAsia's website.

The combo meal comprises of a mini chicken pizza smothered in rich tomato sauce and chicken slices, topped with creamy mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The meal comes with a drink and a special snack box filled with treats. The Lil’ Star Combo meal is also available in a vegetarian version on AirAsia India flights.

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer, Siegtraund Teh, said, “We are delighted to add Lil’ Star Combo meal to our Santan menu. As a family-friendly airline, we strive to ensure that the best onboard experience is accessible to guests of all ages. AirAsia flies more than 6,000 kids per day to more than 120 destinations, and we believe that Lil’ Star Combo will make flying a more pleasant experience for both parents and kids. We value feedback from our guests and Lil’ Star Combo is specially designed by our inflight chef based on guests’ suggestions. We will continually look for new and innovative ways to make your family trip with AirAsia as enjoyable as possible.”

Guests are encouraged to pre-book Santan meals via ‘Manage my Booking’ on the website to enjoy a wider variety of meals, greater savings and priority meal services onboard.



See other recent news regarding: AirAsia.