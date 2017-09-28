AirAsia Launches Special Meal for Children

|
AirAsia has launched a new inflight meal, Lil’
Star Combo, specially created to suit the taste buds of young
flyers.
To celebrate the launch, all children aged 2 to 12 flying
with AirAsia on 28 September 2017 will receive a complimentary
Lil’ Star Combo meal, while stocks last.
Guests travelling with
their little ones on other dates are able to pre-book the meal for
only RM10 on AirAsia's website.
The combo meal comprises of a mini
chicken pizza smothered in rich tomato sauce and
chicken slices, topped with creamy mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
The meal comes with a drink and a special snack box
filled with treats.
The Lil’ Star Combo meal is also available in a vegetarian version
on AirAsia India flights.
AirAsia Group Chief
Commercial Officer, Siegtraund Teh, said, “We are delighted to add
Lil’ Star Combo meal to our Santan menu. As a family-friendly
airline, we strive to ensure that the best onboard experience is
accessible to guests of all ages. AirAsia flies more than 6,000
kids per day to more than 120 destinations, and we believe that
Lil’ Star Combo will make flying a more pleasant experience for
both parents and kids. We value feedback from our
guests and Lil’ Star Combo is specially designed by our inflight
chef based on guests’ suggestions. We will continually look for
new and innovative ways to make your family trip with AirAsia as
enjoyable as possible.”
Guests are encouraged to
pre-book Santan meals via ‘Manage my Booking’ on the website to
enjoy a wider variety of meals, greater savings and priority meal
services onboard.
