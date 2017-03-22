United Airlines Modernizes Airport Screening at Newark Liberty

|
United Airlines is enabling customers to move
through the screening process quicker at its hub at Newark Liberty
International Airport now that a fully redesigned and consolidated
security checkpoint in Terminal C has opened.
The redesigned checkpoint, which includes
dedicated Premier Access and TSA Precheck security lanes, features
17 state-of-the-art automated screening lanes, making Terminal C
the first checkpoint in the country to exclusively feature the new
lanes.
“At United, we pursue relevant innovation in
everything that we do, on the ground and in the air,” said Greg
Hart, United’s executive vice president and chief operations
officer. “The opening of our fully redesigned, state-of-the-art
checkpoint in Newark – New York’s premier trans-Atlantic gateway –
continues our commitment to use the latest technology to improve
the airport experience for our customers.”
The launch of the redesigned security checkpoint
and additional automated screening lanes at Newark marks the
latest step in United’s ongoing strategy to leverage the latest
technology to ensure customers have a reliable and enjoyable
experience during their travels.
United recently opened automated
screening lanes at its hubs in Newark, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Later this summer, United plans to install audio and visual
enhancements at security checkpoints at several hubs, utilizing
cutting-edge technology to provide customers with more
information. The airline is also constructing a new,
state-of-the-art customer check-in area and a consolidated
security screening checkpoint in Terminal 7 at Los Angeles
International Airport, which the carrier expects to open later
this year.
