United Airlines Modernizes Airport Screening at Newark Liberty

United Airlines is enabling customers to move through the screening process quicker at its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport now that a fully redesigned and consolidated security checkpoint in Terminal C has opened.

The redesigned checkpoint, which includes dedicated Premier Access and TSA Precheck security lanes, features 17 state-of-the-art automated screening lanes, making Terminal C the first checkpoint in the country to exclusively feature the new lanes.

“At United, we pursue relevant innovation in everything that we do, on the ground and in the air,” said Greg Hart, United’s executive vice president and chief operations officer. “The opening of our fully redesigned, state-of-the-art checkpoint in Newark – New York’s premier trans-Atlantic gateway – continues our commitment to use the latest technology to improve the airport experience for our customers.”

The launch of the redesigned security checkpoint and additional automated screening lanes at Newark marks the latest step in United’s ongoing strategy to leverage the latest technology to ensure customers have a reliable and enjoyable experience during their travels.

United recently opened automated screening lanes at its hubs in Newark, Chicago and Los Angeles. Later this summer, United plans to install audio and visual enhancements at security checkpoints at several hubs, utilizing cutting-edge technology to provide customers with more information. The airline is also constructing a new, state-of-the-art customer check-in area and a consolidated security screening checkpoint in Terminal 7 at Los Angeles International Airport, which the carrier expects to open later this year.

