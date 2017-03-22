Hotels in U.S.A. Report February 2017 Increase in ADR and RevPAR

|
According to data from STR, the U.S. hotel
industry reported mixed results in the three key performance
metrics in February 2017.
In a year-on-year comparison with February
2016 occupancy dropped 0.5% to 61.2%, ADR grew by 1.7% to
US$123.24 and RevPAR increased 1.2% to US$75.37.
“The 1.2% increase in RevPAR was the lowest for
the industry since the last time we had a RevPAR decrease way back
in February of 2010,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior VP of lodging
insights. “That was due mainly to the lowest ADR increase since
October 2010. Occupancy performance fell in line with expectations
as supply growth outpaced demand, but that supply growth also
looks to be placing added pressure on hotelier pricing power.”
Among the Top 25 Markets, Super Bowl LI host,
Houston, Texas, experienced the largest year-on-year increase in
RevPAR (+18.2% to US$91.14). That growth was driven by a 20.8%
rise in ADR to US$135.52 as occupancy for the month dipped 2.2% to
67.2%.
Seattle, Washington (+10.9% to US$99.42), saw
the month’s second-largest lift in RevPAR.
Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, recorded the
largest increase in occupancy (+7.8% to 50.5%) and the only other
double-digit rise in RevPAR (+10.8% to US$39.14).
Aside from Houston, no other market posted a
double-digit increase in ADR.
Miami/Hialeah, Florida, reported the steepest
declines in ADR (-6.9% to US$231.98) and RevPAR (-7.4% to
US$193.78). The market’s occupancy (-0.6% to 83.5%) was nearly
flat.
Denver, Colorado, saw the largest decrease in
occupancy (-5.8% to 62.4%).
“The top markets (RevPAR: +0.8%) underperformed
the rest of the country (RevPAR: +1.2%) even with higher rate
growth,” Freitag said. “The difference mostly lies with
significantly higher supply growth in the larger markets and
subsequent larger occupancy declines. Markets like Miami and
Denver are perfect examples of that.”
