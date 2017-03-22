Ryanair Takes Delivery of 450th Boeing 737-800

|
Ryanair has taken delivery of the 450th
Next-Generation Boeing 737-800.
This significant milestone has been reached in
less than two decades, with the Irish low-cost carrier taking an
average delivery of 25 737-800s per year since 1999.
"Ryanair is proud to partner with Boeing and has
operated an all-Boeing fleet since 1994," said Ryanair's Chief
Operations Officer, Mick Hickey. "Our current order of 737-800s and
the 737-MAX 200 'Gamechanger' will allow us to grow our fleet to
585 aircraft and our passenger numbers to 200 million per annum by
2024, maintaining our position as Europe's largest, and greenest
and cleanest airline."
With more than 80 unfilled orders
for Next-Generation 737-800s, Ryanair is also the launch customer
for the 737 MAX 200, with 100 unfilled orders.
The 737 MAX 200 can accommodate up to 200
seats, increasing revenue potential and providing airlines with
better fuel efficiency.
"Ryanair has consistently demonstrated the outstanding
economic, reliability and safety capabilities of the
Next-Generation 737-800, using this airplane as the foundation to
become one of the biggest airlines in the world," said Monty
Oliver, vice president, European Sales, Boeing Commercial
Airplanes. "To deliver the 450th 737-800 is truly a significant
milestone in both companies shared history and we look forward to
supporting Ryanair on the next phase of its incredible journey
with the introduction of the 737 MAX 200."
Ryanair carried
119 million passengers last year with 1,800 daily flights to more
than 200 destinations. The Dublin-based carrier is the largest
737-800 customer in the world and the largest Boeing operator in
Europe.
See other recent
news regarding:
Ryanair,
Boeing,
737-800,
Dublin,
Ireland.