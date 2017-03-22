Malaysia Airlines Signs A350 Flight Training Deal with Airbus

|
Malaysia Airlines has signed an agreement with
the Airbus Asia Training Centre (AATC) in Singapore to provide
A350 XWB training to the carrier’s flight crew.
The contract will cover complete courses for
flight crew transition to the new A350 XWB, as well as regular
recurrent training services.
Malaysia Airlines Chief Operations
Officer, Capt Izham Ismail, said, “The A350 XWB will play a key role in
our future fleet and network expansion plan. The Airbus training centre in Singapore offers the full range of courses and
facilities, including state-of-the-art full flight simulators, to
enable us to train our crews for this new aircraft type. This will
be an efficient and cost-effective solution for Malaysia Airlines,
with crews being trained close to home.”
Malaysia Airlines will take
delivery of its first A350-900 at the end of this year.
Altogether
the airline will acquire six aircraft on lease from Air Lease
Corporation. The airline will operate the aircraft on premium long
haul routes, with a three-class layout.
“AATC is proud to work with Malaysia Airlines and support the
carrier’s flight crew training needs for its A350 XWB fleet,” said
Jean-Francois Laval, Executive Vice President, Asia, Airbus. “This
latest agreement underscores the close partnership between Airbus
and Malaysia Airlines.”
