Honeywell Signs 34 Aircraft Engine Contract with PT Dirgantara Indonesia

Honeywell has been selected by PT Dirgantara
Indonesia to supply 34 TPE331 turboprop engines for its NC212i
aircraft over the next four years.
Honeywell is expected to
deliver the first six engines in 2017, with the rest to be
delivered through 2020.
Honeywell will also provide complimentary TPE331
training for six PTDI engineers to promote line-maintenance skills
and to transfer technical knowledge to locally based companies.
“PTDI’s new generation NC212i aircraft is an exceptional
aircraft that suits Southeast Asia’s need for a variety of
missions, including maritime and coast guard patrol, passenger,
troop and cargo transport, search and rescue, and medical
evacuation. As a key high-growth region for Honeywell, we are
committed to supporting aircraft operators and manufacturers such
as PTDI as they expand their capabilities across the region,” said
Mark Burgess, vice president, APAC, Defense and Space, Honeywell
Aerospace. “We are excited and confident to see Honeywell’s TPE331
engine deliver swifter throttle response and increased fuel
efficiency — for maximum mission performance.”
The TPE331 was Honeywell’s first turboprop
engine, originally designed more than 50 years ago, and the first
commercial version received its Supplemental Type Certificate from
the Federal Aviation Authority in 1965. Throughout this time,
Honeywell has made numerous improvements to the power section and
gearbox, which have allowed the engine to prove itself in
demanding conditions around the world.
Developed for
multiple applications within military, regional airline,
agricultural and general aviation aircraft, the series now
includes 18 engine models and 106 configurations.
Today, with more
than 13,000 engines delivered and more than 122 million hours of
flight time, the TPE331 is one of the most reliable and proven
turboprop engines, known for its shorter takeoffs, improved fuel
efficiency and lower operating costs.
“PTDI has a
rigorous selection process when it comes to engines for our
aircraft. Honeywell’s TPE331 engine is well-aligned with our needs
for its reliability and cost efficiency,” said Budi Santoso,
president director, PTDI. “We are confident that the TPE331 engine
will deliver excellent performance and reliability while enhancing
our aircraft capabilities. The agreement with Honeywell also
further strengthens our capabilities as an aircraft manufacturer
in the region.”
