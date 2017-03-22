Honeywell Signs 34 Aircraft Engine Contract with PT Dirgantara Indonesia

Honeywell has been selected by PT Dirgantara Indonesia to supply 34 TPE331 turboprop engines for its NC212i aircraft over the next four years. Honeywell is expected to deliver the first six engines in 2017, with the rest to be delivered through 2020. Honeywell will also provide complimentary TPE331 training for six PTDI engineers to promote line-maintenance skills and to transfer technical knowledge to locally based companies. “PTDI’s new generation NC212i aircraft is an exceptional aircraft that suits Southeast Asia’s need for a variety of missions, including maritime and coast guard patrol, passenger, troop and cargo transport, search and rescue, and medical evacuation. As a key high-growth region for Honeywell, we are committed to supporting aircraft operators and manufacturers such as PTDI as they expand their capabilities across the region,” said Mark Burgess, vice president, APAC, Defense and Space, Honeywell Aerospace. “We are excited and confident to see Honeywell’s TPE331 engine deliver swifter throttle response and increased fuel efficiency — for maximum mission performance.” The TPE331 was Honeywell’s first turboprop engine, originally designed more than 50 years ago, and the first commercial version received its Supplemental Type Certificate from the Federal Aviation Authority in 1965. Throughout this time, Honeywell has made numerous improvements to the power section and gearbox, which have allowed the engine to prove itself in demanding conditions around the world. Developed for multiple applications within military, regional airline, agricultural and general aviation aircraft, the series now includes 18 engine models and 106 configurations. Today, with more than 13,000 engines delivered and more than 122 million hours of flight time, the TPE331 is one of the most reliable and proven turboprop engines, known for its shorter takeoffs, improved fuel efficiency and lower operating costs. “PTDI has a rigorous selection process when it comes to engines for our aircraft. Honeywell’s TPE331 engine is well-aligned with our needs for its reliability and cost efficiency,” said Budi Santoso, president director, PTDI. “We are confident that the TPE331 engine will deliver excellent performance and reliability while enhancing our aircraft capabilities. The agreement with Honeywell also further strengthens our capabilities as an aircraft manufacturer in the region.” See other recent news regarding: PT Dirgantara Indonesia, Honeywell, Indonesia, Engines.