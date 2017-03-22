SpiceRoads Launches Family Cycling Tour of Vietnam

|
SpiceRoads Cycle Tours has launched its first
family cycling tour of Vietnam.
The 5-day, 4-night tour totals 162 kilometers on
a variety of terrain, from tarmac to concrete paths to dirt roads.
The ride is easy and gentle and allows plenty of time to stop for
photo opportunities or rest.
The tour is fully vehicle-supported, meaning an
air conditioned van follows the tour the whole way and riders can hop
in the van at any point during the tour.
The tour is designed to include children of any
age. Fully equipped bikes are available for child riders aged 11
and up. Children 10 and under can accompany their parents on a
detachable bike trailer or seat.
Tour Highlights
- Cycling around the rice fields
of the remote village of Mai Chau;
- Having a go at weaving at Hoa Ban Plus, a
workplace for disabled local women;
- Overnighting in a traditional bamboo stilt
house;
- Monkeying around at a rescue center for
endangered gibbons and langurs;
- Trying your hand at local cuisine as you roll
fresh Vietnamese spring rolls; and
- Getting your hands dirty as you make your own
souvenir tea cup or bowl using local ceramic techniques.
The
5-day/4-night tour costs US $950 with an additional US $60 for
single supplement. The child price is US $760. Tour cost includes meals and accommodation (2 overnights at a homestay), quality bike
hire, local guide, support vehicle, and insurance but excludes
international/domestic flights and visa fees.
This year the tour departs every Monday from
March - May and September - December.
