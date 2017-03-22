TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 22 March 2017
SpiceRoads Launches Family Cycling Tour of Vietnam

SpiceRoads Cycle Tours has launched its first family cycling tour of Vietnam.

The 5-day, 4-night tour totals 162 kilometers on a variety of terrain, from tarmac to concrete paths to dirt roads. The ride is easy and gentle and allows plenty of time to stop for photo opportunities or rest.

The tour is fully vehicle-supported, meaning an air conditioned van follows the tour the whole way and riders can hop in the van at any point during the tour.

The tour is designed to include children of any age. Fully equipped bikes are available for child riders aged 11 and up. Children 10 and under can accompany their parents on a detachable bike trailer or seat.

Tour Highlights

- Cycling around the rice fields of the remote village of Mai Chau;

- Having a go at weaving at Hoa Ban Plus, a workplace for disabled local women;

SpiceRoads Launches New Cycling Tour of Vietnam

- Overnighting in a traditional bamboo stilt house;

- Monkeying around at a rescue center for endangered gibbons and langurs;

- Trying your hand at local cuisine as you roll fresh Vietnamese spring rolls; and

- Getting your hands dirty as you make your own souvenir tea cup or bowl using local ceramic techniques.

The 5-day/4-night tour costs US $950 with an additional US $60 for single supplement. The child price is US $760. Tour cost includes meals and accommodation (2 overnights at a homestay), quality bike hire, local guide, support vehicle, and insurance but excludes international/domestic flights and visa fees.

This year the tour departs every Monday from March - May and September - December.

